EUR/USD grinds lower around 1.1800 as busy calendar week starts

- EUR/USD holds onto Friday’s downbeat performance around monthly low.
- US Dollar Index differs from weaker Treasury yields.
- Fed tapering concerns join headlines from China, Iran to challenge traders amid a sluggish session.
- US consumer-centric data will be the key ahead of next week’s FOMC.
EUR/USD remains pressured around the 1.1800 threshold, down 0.08% intraday heading into Monday’s European session.
The major currency pair failed to stay positive amid a sluggish session as chatters over Fed tapering supersede mixed clues from elsewhere, underpinning the US dollar’s safe-haven demand. Even so, traders remain cautious ahead of the key week and battle strong support confluence by the press time.
Having seen the firmer Producer Price Index (PPI) the previous day, Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank President Patrick Harker becomes another Fed member to back the tapering. The policymaker recently said, during a Nikkei interview, “I am supportive of moving toward a tapering process sooner rather than later. When exactly that happens, the committee needs to decide. I would hope sometime this year we would be able to start the tapering process.”
Also favoring the greenback’s safe-haven demand are chatters over Typhoon Chanthu in China and the coronavirus woes that fail to recede.
On the positive side, US stimulus, Iran and the easing of the Sino-American tussles join the vaccine optimism to cite the positive catalysts. US Democrats are up for easing their previous demands to push forward President Joe Biden’s $3.5 trillion stimulus. Biden’s six-pronged strategy and the US-China talks after multiple months of silence favor market sentiment and commodity prices. Additionally, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Chief Rafael Grossi recently visited Tehran and returned with the good news of striking a deal with Iran to solve "the most urgent issue" between them.
Amid these plays, S&P 500 Futures print mild gains, snapping a five-day downtrend whereas the US 10-year Treasury yields remain pressured around 1.34% amid indecision and skepticism ahead of the key US data.
Having witnessed downbeat US jobs report and PPI, this week’s inflation figures and Retail Sales will be crucial to determine the Fed’s next moves. Should the numbers arrive as strong, tapering concerns will strengthen, which in turn will please EUR/USD bears.
Technical analysis
A confluence of 50-DMA and 23.6% Fibonacci retracement (Fibo.) of the May-August downside puts a floor under the EUR/USD weakness targeting July’s low near 1.1750. Even so, bulls remain cautious unless witnessing a daily closing past 1.1910 double-top level.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1805
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0010
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.08%
|Today daily open
|1.1815
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1788
|Daily SMA50
|1.1802
|Daily SMA100
|1.1942
|Daily SMA200
|1.1999
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1851
|Previous Daily Low
|1.181
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1886
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1802
|Previous Monthly High
|1.19
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1664
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1825
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1835
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1799
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1783
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1757
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1841
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1867
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1882
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD grinds lower around 1.1800 as busy calendar week starts
EUR/USD remains pressured around the 1.1800 threshold, down 0.08% intraday heading into Monday’s European session. The major currency pair failed to stay positive amid a sluggish session as chatters over Fed tapering supersede mixed clues from elsewhere.
GBP/USD remains defensive below 1.3850 on steady USD
GBP/USD started the fresh trading week on a subdued note and remained pressured below 1.3850. The pair confides in a narrow trade band with no meaningful traction.
Gold rebounds from daily lows as US Treasury yields retreat
Gold prices attempt to rebound from the daily lows and inches closer to $1,795 on Monday. The drop in the US benchmark US Treasury yields supported the current upside movement in the prices.
Polkadot is likely to rebound to all-time high of $50
Polkadot's cross-consensus messaging format approaches first production ready release, likely to make interaction between Parachains flexible and future-proof.
Inflation angst
US equities fell for a fifth straight day on Friday enduring their worst week since June. Asian markets faced a tough start to the week after US losses and amid further Chinese regulatory measures.