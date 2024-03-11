EUR/USD gathers strength around the mid-1.0900s, US, German CPI data eyed

- EUR/USD kicks off the new week on a positive note around 1.0942 amid the softer US Dollar.
- The US economy added 275K jobs in February from 229K in January, above the consensus of 200K.
- The Eurozone GDP growth numbers remained mainly unaltered in Q4 2023, allowing it to narrowly skirt the recession.
- The US and German February CPI inflation data on Tuesday will be a closely watched event.
The EUR/USD pair holds positive ground around the mid-1.0900s during the early Asian trading hours on Monday. The overall view of the US February Nonfarm Payrolls data on Friday suggested labor market activity in the US remains strong. With the prospect that the Fed will begin the first cut in June, this drags the Greenback lower against the Euro (EUR). The major pair currently trades near 1.0942, gaining 0.06% on the day.
The US economy added 275K jobs in February from 229K in the previous month, above the consensus of 200K, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) reported on Friday. The Unemployment Rate ticked higher to a two-year high of 3.9% in February from 3.7% in January. Finally, wage growth, as measured by Average Hourly Earnings, rose by 4.3% YoY in February versus 4.4% prior. Fed Chair Powell stated in his remarks to the Senate Banking Committee on Friday that more confidence is needed before the central bank is ready to lower the rate, but they’re not far from it.
On the Euro front, the European Central Bank (ECB) kept borrowing costs at record highs last week, as broadly expected. ECB President Lagarde maintained a cautious tone, emphasizing that more evidence was needed before the ECB cut rates. Furthermore, Eurostat showed on Friday that the Eurozone Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2023 was flat MoM and grew 0.1% YoY.
Moving on, the US and German February CPI inflation data will be due on Tuesday. On Thursday, US Retail Sales will take center stage. These events might help Fed officials consider when it might be appropriate to begin cutting interest rates. Traders will take cues from the data and find trading opportunities around the EUR/USD pair.
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0942
|Today Daily Change
|0.0006
|Today Daily Change %
|0.05
|Today daily open
|1.0936
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0824
|Daily SMA50
|1.0856
|Daily SMA100
|1.0842
|Daily SMA200
|1.0834
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0981
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0919
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0981
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0838
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0898
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0695
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0943
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0957
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.091
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0883
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0847
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0972
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1008
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1034
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
AUD/USD loses ground above the 0.6600 mark amid modest rebound in US Dollar
The AUD/USD pair trades with a mild negative bias above the 0.6600 psychological mark during the early Asian session on Monday. The pair edges lower due to the modest rebound of the US Dollar to 102.75 after retreating to 102.40.
USD/JPY languishes near one-month low after final Japan Q4 GDP print
The USD/JPY remains depressed near its lowest level since early February touched on Friday after data released from Japan showed that the economy avoided a recession in the Q4. This comes on top of bets for an imminent shift in the BoJ policy stance and continues to underpin the Japanese Yen.
Gold extends its upside above $2,180, eyes on US CPI, Retail Sales data
Gold price extends the rally above $2,180 after reaching fresh all-time highs of nearly $2,200 during the early Asian session on Monday. The prospect that the Fed will cut the interest rate this year lends some support to the yellow metal. Additionally, the ongoing geopolitical tensions also boost safe-haven demand.
Bitcoin related tokens STX, RUNE, LENDS see price gains ahead of BTC halving
Bitcoin related tokens have seen a resurgence as Bitcoin dominance rises and the largest asset by market capitalization sustains above the $69,000 level. The narrative of BTC-related tokens is likely to stay relevant, driving gains for holders with the upcoming halving.
Key events in developed markets this week
This week sees a flurry of US data releases, including CPI, retail sales, and industrial production - although we don't expect these to have any major impact on the Fed's decision-making.