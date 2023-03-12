EUR/USD gaps up as US Dollar gets shunned in the open

- EUR/USD bulls in the market at the open.
- EUR/USD jumps in a gap to start the week after NFP.
EUR/USD 1.0590 target in a 61.8% Fibonacci retracement for the day ahead. On the other hand, a continuation towards 1.0770s could just as easily play out.
EUR/USD has opened with a large gap in the open and is trading around 1.0680 after closing on Friday at 1.0639 after a mixed Nonfarm Payrolls report triggered a sell-off in the US Dollar.
However, as analysts at ANZ Bank said in a note before the open, ´´after so much anticipation it was ironic that it got lost in the noise, but non-farm payrolls rose 311k in February, indicating very strong momentum in jobs growth continues.´´
Additionally, the analysts explained that ´´the January data was barely revised, and the 3-month average of jobs growth is now 355k vs 321k in the prior three months. The unemployment rate edged higher to 3.6% as the participation rate rose 0.1% to 62.5%. Average hourly earnings slowed to 0.2% MoM (4.6% YoY). That will be of some comfort to the Fed, but the weaker monthly rise owed much to strong gains in low-paying jobs: leisure and hospitality and retail, suggesting firms expect discretionary consumer spending to remain strong,´´ they said.
Nevertheless, a significant repricing across the curve and in the terminal rate weighed on the US Dollar due to weaker-than-expected wages. The Fed funds rate implied upper bound fell from 5.89% to 5.5% and the probability of a 50bp hike in March declined substantially.
EUR/USD technical analysis
The price is reaching a liquidity area that could see the bears move in with eyes on a 1.0590 target in a 61.8% Fibonacci retracement for the day ahead. On the other hand, a continuation towards 1.0770s could just as easily play out.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: H1 M-formation holds the bears hostage for the open
AUD/USD´s H1 M-formation, a reversion pattern, holds 0.6600 as a target for the open. The Aussie bears need to get below a consolidative pattern and support near 0.6570.
EUR/USD gaps up as US Dollar gets shunned in the open
EUR/USD has opened with a large gap in the open and is trading around 1.0680 after closing on Friday at 1.0639 after a mixed Nonfarm Payrolls report triggered a sell-off in the US Dollar. Bulls in the market at the open.
Gold bulls could have some staying power Premium
Gold price rallied hard on Friday as the US Dollar sold off on a mixed labour market report that overall still shows that the US economy remains hot despite a series of interest-rate hikes from the Federal Reserve. However, wage growth slowed and the unemployment rate increased as more people entered the labor market.
Bitcoin price makes comeback above $20,000 after $422 million in BTC options were liquidated
Bitcoin price suffered a drawdown in response to the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank. BTC dropped to a five-week low, nosediving below the psychological barrier of $20,000.
The Week Ahead - US CPI, ECB rate meeting, FedEx and Deliveroo results
With the Federal Reserve in a blackout period ahead of next week’s FOMC meeting, there has been much discussion over whether the Fed got it right when they downshifted their rate hiking cycle in February when they raised rates by 25bps, following on from a similar slowdown in December of 50bps.