EUR/USD firmer, climbs to 2-week highs around 1.1850 ahead of NFP

- EUR/USD remains bid and retakes the 1.1850 area.
- Democrat Joe Biden keeps the gap vs. President Trump.
- US Nonfarm Payrolls will grab all the attention later in the US calendar.
The buying interest around the single currency remains well and sound for yet another session and pushes EUR/USD to fresh 2-week highs in the 1.1850 area on Friday.
EUR/USD looks to elections, data
EUR/USD advances for the fourth consecutive session and almost fully recovers last week’s sell-off. In fact, spot gains more than 2 cents since Wednesday’s monthly lows in the 1.1600 neighbourhood, always on the back of the strong improvement in the risk complex.
In fact, riskier assets extend the rally against the backdrop of rising hopes of a Biden win, with the vote counting process is still underway in six states, including Pennsylvania and Georgia.
In the meantime, the better mood in the risk complex appears to have eclipsed the recent Autumn 2020 Economic Forecast release, where the region is now expected to contract 7.8% this year and expand 4.2% in 2021.
In the euro docket, the French trade deficit shrunk to €5.8 billion in September, Spanish Industrial Production contracted 3.4% on a year to September and Italian Retail Sales dropped at a monthly 0.8% in the same month.
The US calendar looks far more interesting with the publication of the October’s Nonfarm Payrolls (600K exp.).
What to look for around EUR
EUR/USD extends the rally to 2-week highs well beyond 1.18 the figure amidst the favourable environment surrounding the risk-associated universe. In the very near-term, EUR/USD is expected to remain under scrutiny on USD-dynamics mainly coming from the elections and key data releases. On the more domestic front, the euro appears propped up by auspicious results from domestic fundamentals (despite momentum appears somewhat mitigated in several regions), although the now more dovish stance from the ECB prompts some caution when comes to bullish attempts. As usual, the euro still looks supported by the solid position of the EMU’s current account.
EUR/USD levels to watch
At the moment, the pair is gaining 0.29% at 1.1855 and a break above 1.1880 (monthly high Oct.21) would target 1.1917 (high Sep.10) en route to 1.1965 (monthly high Aug.18). On the downside, the next support aligns at 1.1781 (55-day SMA) followed by 1.1709 (Fibo level of the 2017-2018 rally) and finally 1.1602 (monthly low Nov.4).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hits new highs as US elections are closely watched
EUR/USD has resumed its gains, nearing the October peak of 1.1880. The US elections are closely watched with the latest being Biden taking the lead in Georgia. The Nonfarm Payrolls are eyed.
GBP/USD trades around 1.3150 amid US elections, ahead of NFP
GBP/USD has stabilized around 1.3150 as the US election count continues and the US Nonfarm Payrolls are awaited. Brexit developments are also awaited.
XAU/USD bulls eye $1970 amid a potential bull flag
Gold consolidates Thursday’s massive rally to two-months highs. A potential bull flag formation spotted on the hourly chart. A test of $1970 is on the cards, with eyes on NFP, US election results.
Nonfarm Payrolls Preview: Encouraging data but little action expected
US employment sector is foreseen growing yet at a slow pace. The US presidential election’s dispute will likely overshadow employment data. USD moving on the market’s sentiment, risk-on may not survive upcoming events.
WTI: Recovery falters at $38.50 amid virus, US election concerns
WTI (futures on NYMEX) has stalled the sharp rebound near the midpoint of the 38 level, as sellers continue to lurk amid a risk-off market profile.