EUR/USD falls toward 1.1050 as US Dollar holds ground ahead of ISM Services PMI

EUR/USD depreciates as traders adopt caution ahead of key economic figures from the United States.

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said that the Fed must not maintain a restrictive policy stance for too long.

The Euro edges lower amid rising odds of the ECB reducing interest rates in September.

EUR/USD inches lower to near 1.1070 during the Asian session on Thursday. The downside of the EUR/USD pair could be attributed to improved US Dollar (USD) amid rising US Treasury yields.

However, the Greenback weakened following the release of July's US JOLTS Job Openings, which fell short of expectations and indicated a further slowdown in the labor market. The number of job openings dropped to 7.673 million in July, down from 7.910 million in June. This marked the lowest level since January 2021 and was below the market expectation of 8.10 million.

Traders now await US ISM Services PMI and Initial Jobless Claims scheduled to be released on Thursday. Attention will shift to Friday’s US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) to gain more cues on the potential size of an expected rate cut by the Federal Reserve (Fed) this month.

Atlanta Federal Reserve President Raphael Bostic said on Wednesday that the Fed is in a favorable position but added that they must not maintain a restrictive policy stance for too long, per Reuters. FXStreet’s FedTracker, which gauges the tone of Fed officials’ speeches on a dovish-to-hawkish scale from 0 to 10 using a custom AI model, rated Bostic’s words as neutral with a score of 4.6.

In the Euro Area, the Producer Price Index rose by 0.8% month-over-month in July, the largest increase since December 2022. This follows an upwardly revised 0.6% rise in June and significantly exceeds market forecasts of 0.3%. However, the Eurozone Services PMI decreased to 52.9 in August, from 53.3 in the previous month. Meanwhile, the Composite PMI dropped to 51.0, missing expectations and falling below the previous reading of 51.2, which was expected to remain unchanged.

The Euro may face challenges amid strong speculation that the European Central Bank (ECB) will cut interest rates in September. This would mark the second interest rate cut by the ECB since it began shifting toward policy normalization in June. Policymakers remain confident that inflation will gradually return to the bank's 2% target by 2025.