EUR/USD trims gains back to 1.0800 on Thursday after US PCE inflation fails to bolster rate cut hopes

EUR/USD rebounds into range on Friday after US ISM PMI miss sparks risk-on Friday

EUR/USD knocked back into 1.0800 again on Thursday.

German Retail Sales, CPI showed economic weakness.

US PCE inflation came in as expected, lower than the prior month

EUR/USD drifted back into the 1.0800 handle once again on Thursday after weak-kneed German Retail Sales and Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation came in mixed but missed the mark overall. The US Personal Consumption Expenditure Price Index (PCE) printed at median market forecasts, but investor confidence still wavered as US inflation remains too high for the Federal Reserve (Fed) to rush into rate cuts.

Friday will bring pan-European Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) inflation for February, and February’s US ISM Manufacturing will round out the trading week. European HICP inflation is forecast to tick lower for the year ended February, and the US ISM Manufacturing PMI is expected to recover slightly but remain in contraction territory.

Daily digest market movers: EUR/USD backslides on US PCE inflation non-starter

German YoY Retail Sales in January came in at -1.4%, falling less than the forecast of -1.5% but still a slight recovery from the previous -1.7%.

MoM German Retail Sales missed the mark, printing at -0.4% versus the forecast of 0.5%. The previous month saw a -1.6% print.

Germany’s YoY CPI for February saw 2.5% versus the forecast of 2.6%, down from the previous 2.9%.

US Core PCE for the year through January printed at market expectations, coming in at the forecast of 2.4% versus the previous 2.6%.

The Fed’s favored inflation indicator eased back in-line with model forecasts, but the figure still remains above the US central bank’s inflation target, eating away at investor hopes for a near-term Fed rate cut.

According to the CME FedWatch Tool, money markets see nearly 80% chance of no rate cut in May, and a 35% chance of another rate hold in June.

Euro price this week The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies this week. Euro was the weakest against the Japanese Yen. USD EUR GBP CAD AUD JPY NZD CHF USD 0.15% 0.38% 0.53% 1.00% -0.23% 1.60% 0.38% EUR -0.14% 0.24% 0.39% 0.85% -0.40% 1.46% 0.23% GBP -0.38% -0.23% 0.15% 0.62% -0.64% 1.22% 0.01% CAD -0.52% -0.38% -0.15% 0.48% -0.79% 1.09% -0.15% AUD -1.02% -0.86% -0.62% -0.47% -1.26% 0.61% -0.63% JPY 0.25% 0.39% 0.65% 0.77% 1.24% 1.85% 0.60% NZD -1.63% -1.49% -1.24% -1.08% -0.61% -1.88% -1.25% CHF -0.38% -0.23% 0.01% 0.16% 0.63% -0.61% 1.23%

Technical analysis: EUR/USD drops back to familiar technical support at 1.0800 on Thursday

EUR/USD slid back into the 1.0800 handle on Thursday, declining a little over half a percent top-to-bottom from the day’s high at 1.0856. The pair has struggled to find topside momentum since climbing over 1.0800 on February 20.

EUR/USD remains trapped between a supply zone near 1.0860 and a heavy demand zone above 1.0800. Near-term technicals are leaning into a bullish recovery if selling pressure fails to crack 1.0800.

EUR/USD remains mired on the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 1.0828, and Thursday’s decline sets the pair up for a steeper downside rejection. The pair has struggled at the key long-term moving average since rising from the last swing low into the 1.0700 handle.

EUR/USD hourly chart

EUR/USD daily chart