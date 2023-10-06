EUR/USD faces a challenge around 1.0550 ahead of US NFP data

Share:

EUR/USD experiences downward pressure ahead of US data.

ECB is expected to maintain its current interest rates; weighing on the Euro.

Fed's assertion on monetary policy is contributing to the strength in US Bond yields.

EUR/USD moves lower after two-day gains, trading slightly lower around 1.0540 during the Asian session on Friday. However, the pair found support on the upside, a trend that could be linked to the correction in the US Dollar (USD) following a decrease in US Bond yields.

Germany's trade surplus for August decreased to €16.6 billion from €17.7 billion in July, surpassing the market's anticipated figure of €15.0 billion.

European Central Bank (ECB) is expected to maintain its current interest rates at 4.50% in the upcoming meeting later this month. Insights from ECB Governing Council member Mario Centeno on Wednesday suggested that inflation in the Euro area is declining more rapidly than its previous ascent. This observation hints at the possibility that the rate cycle may have reached its conclusion under the current conditions.

The US Dollar Index (DXY) rebounds and trades higher around 106.50 as of now. The Greenback’s correction comes after reaching an 11-month high earlier this week.

US Treasury yields hold steady, maintaining their positions near multi-year highs. Market participants are exercising caution due to the US Federal Reserve's (Fed) hawkish stance on the trajectory of interest rates. The 10-year US Treasury yield remains above 4.70%, close to its highest level since 2007.

US Initial Jobless Claims for the week ending September 29 saw an increase to 207K from the previous reading of 205K. Surprisingly, this surpassed the market expectation of 210K.

US Challenger Job Cuts have significantly decreased from 75.151K to 47.457K in September. Market participants watch for the upcoming release of US Nonfarm Payrolls and Average Hourly Earnings on Friday. These figures will serve as a confirmation of the tight labor market, and upbeat numbers could potentially trigger a rise in the USD and elevate volatility in the bond market.