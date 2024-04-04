The EUR/USD pair extends recovery and flirts with the 100-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) around 1.0840 on Thursday during the early Asian session. The sell-off in the USD Index (DXY) to 104.00 support after the weaker-than-expected US March ISM Services PMI data provide some support to the major pair. Investors await the final HCOB Services PMIs in Germany and the euro area, along with the US February Balance of Trade and weekly Initial Jobless Claims. Business activity in the US service sector expanded slower in March. According to the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) on Wednesday, the US Services Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) eased to 51.4 in March from 52.6 in February, weaker than the expectation of 52.7. A measure of prices paid by businesses for inputs dropped to a four-year low, coming in at 53.4 versus 58.6 prior. In response to the data, the US Dollar (USD) faced some selling pressure and dropped to 104.25. Additionally, data released from Automatic Data Processing (ADP) revealed that private sector employment in the US rose by 184K in March from the 155K increase (revised from 140K) in February, above the market consensus of 148K. On the other hand, the Eurozone annual rate of inflation fell further than expected in March, triggering the possibility that the ECB will cut interest rates in June. ECB policymaker Pablo Hernandez de Cos said on Wednesday that he is not explicitly giving forecasts on future monetary policy, but recent inflation data is compatible with our mandate of an inflation objective. He added that the ECB could start cutting interest rates in June after a continued slowdown in inflation in the bloc. Meanwhile, the ECB policymaker Robert Holzmann said the central bank could start cutting interest rates in June as inflation may fall quicker than expected, but should not get too far ahead of the US Fed. On Wednesday, the Eurozone annual Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) climbed 2.4% in March, easing from a 2.6% increase in February, missing the market estimation for a 2.6% rise in the reported period. However, the impact on the Euro following the Eurozone inflation data has been marginal.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.