EUR/USD extends gains around 1.0670, focus on Fed policy decision

- EUR/USD strengthened after soft consumer sentiment data from the US.
- The pullback in the US bond yields is exerting downward pressure on the US Dollar (USD).
- Fed’s likelihood to carry out another rate hike by the end of the year is bolstered by the robust economic data from the US.
EUR/USD initiates the week by extending its gains, trading at higher levels around 1.0670 during the Asian session on Monday. The pair is receiving upward support, likely a result of the downbeat consumer sentiment data from the United States (US) released on Friday.
The preliminary US Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index recorded a reading of 67.7, indicating a decline from the previous figure of 69.5. This reading also fell below the expected figure of 69.1 for the month of September.
US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the performance of the Greenback against six other major currencies, finished its ninth week with a gain of 0.26%. However, the spot price is trading lower around 105.30. Additionally, US Treasury yields have completely retraced the intraday gains, which is putting pressure on the buck. The yield on the US 10-year bond fell to 4.32% at the time of writing.
Over the past week, key economic data from the US has consistently showcased robust economic conditions. These strong economic indicators reinforce the likelihood of the US Federal Reserve's (Fed) intention to pursue another interest rate hike by the end of 2023.
The Consumer Price Index (CPI), a metric for tracking inflation, surpassed predictions. Furthermore, Retail Sales for the same month and Jobless Claims for the second week of September both unveiled positive results, indicating a favorable economic outlook for the United States.
Market participants will closely monitor the Fed’s interest rate decisions scheduled for Wednesday. Fed is expected to keep interest rates unchanged. Additionally, market participants will pay attention to the central bank's communications, hoping to glean any hints or insights into the potential future direction of interest rates.
On the other side, the European Central Bank’s (ECB) President Christine Lagarde, conveyed on Friday that policymakers did not contemplate the possibility of further rate cuts. Lagarde also indicated that the ECB's intention was to keep interest rates at elevated levels for an extended period and was prepared to raise them if deemed necessary.
This statement reflects the ECB's stance on maintaining a cautious and accommodative monetary policy while remaining open to adjustments if economic conditions require it.
In the upcoming week, there are notable events scheduled for the Eurozone, the Eurozone Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) for August will be published on Tuesday. On Friday, the preliminary HCOB Composite PMI for September is expected to be released. Traders will closely monitor these data releases, seeking trading opportunities within the EUR/USD pair.
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0666
|Today Daily Change
|0.0009
|Today Daily Change %
|0.08
|Today daily open
|1.0657
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0782
|Daily SMA50
|1.093
|Daily SMA100
|1.0895
|Daily SMA200
|1.0828
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0688
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0633
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0769
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0632
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1065
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0766
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0667
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0654
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0631
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0605
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0576
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0686
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0714
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.074
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above 1.0650 on Monday
EUR/USD fluctuates in a tight channel slightly above 1.0650 on Monday following the previous week's bearish action. In the absence of high-tier data releases, investors refrain from taking large positions. Later in the week, the US Federal Reserve will announce policy decisions.
GBP/USD struggles to recover above 1.2400
GBP/USD gained traction and briefly rose above 1.2400 in the European session on Monday. With the cautious market mood ahead of this week's key central bank events helping the USD hold its ground, however, the pair is having a hard time gathering recovery momentum.
Gold clings to small daily gains, trades below $1,930
Gold price stays in positive territory slightly below $1,930 on Monday. Ahead of the Fed's highly-anticipated interest rate decision on Wednesday, the 10-year US Treasury bond yield moves sideways near 4.3%, limiting XAU/USD's volatility.
Shiba Inu whales move 1.52 trillion SHIB overnight, meme coin gears for recovery
Shiba Inu, one of the largest meme coins in the crypto ecosystem, seems to be gearing towards a price recovery, according to the latest on-chain developments.
S&P 500 Forecast: Instacart IPO, Fed interest rate decision lead weekly calendar
The S&P 500 sank for the second week in a row last week as the utility sector led the index by gaining 2.7%, while the information technology sector’s 2.2% pullback caused the index as a whole to slide 0.16% despite a large advance midweek.