EUR/USD extends declines on Wednesday, heading for 1.0700

- The EUR/USD is down a further 0.3% after Eurozone Retail Sales missed expectations.
- The Euro has steadily declined through the American market session as the US Dollar bids higher.
- Thursday sees European GDP before Friday’s US NFP print.
The EUR/USD saw further downside on Wednesday, down a third of a percent on the day and extending the Euro’s backslide from last week’s peak of 1.1017 to two-and-a-third percent, closing in the red for six consecutive trading days.
The Euro is the second-worst performing currency on the market Wednesday, shedding value against almost all other major currencies, driven by a worse-than-expected Eurozone Retail Sales print, though the bare miss is only pulling the plug on a drain that was already swirling.
European Retail Sales missed the mark early Wednesday, printing at -1.2% for the year into October, rebounding from September’s -2.9% downturn but still in contraction territory and missing the market forecast of -1.1%.
The US ADP Employment Change also missed market forecasts early in the American market session, showing the US employment estimator for November added a net 103K jobs for the month, missing the median market forecast of 130K and falling back slightly from the previous month’s 106K, which was also revised down from 113K.
EU GDP, US NFP to round out the late week
With economic headline figures missing the mark on both sides of the Atlantic, investor sentiment is facing a souring in the back half of the trading week, and the EUR/USD will need to drag itself through another print of Eurozone Gross Domestic Product (GDP) on Thursday, ahead of Friday’s US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) to close out the week’s trading.
Thursday’s Eurozone quarterly GDP is forecast to hold at -0.1%, matching the second quarter’s print, while Friday’s US NFP is expected to add 185K new jobs in November, an uptick from October’s 150K.
Euro price today
The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies today. Euro was the weakest against the New Zealand Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|CAD
|AUD
|JPY
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.26%
|0.29%
|0.02%
|0.08%
|0.14%
|-0.04%
|0.00%
|EUR
|-0.26%
|0.04%
|-0.25%
|-0.19%
|-0.14%
|-0.31%
|-0.27%
|GBP
|-0.31%
|-0.05%
|-0.29%
|-0.23%
|-0.17%
|-0.36%
|-0.31%
|CAD
|-0.02%
|0.25%
|0.27%
|0.06%
|0.12%
|-0.06%
|-0.02%
|AUD
|-0.08%
|0.19%
|0.24%
|-0.06%
|0.05%
|-0.10%
|-0.07%
|JPY
|-0.13%
|0.14%
|0.16%
|-0.12%
|-0.07%
|-0.18%
|-0.14%
|NZD
|0.04%
|0.31%
|0.37%
|0.05%
|0.12%
|0.18%
|0.04%
|CHF
|0.00%
|0.26%
|0.30%
|0.02%
|0.08%
|0.13%
|-0.04%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).
EUR/USD Technical Outlook
The EUR/USD is extending a backslide through the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), cleanly breaking through the 1.0800 level and heading straight for the 50-day SMA at the 1.0700 handle.
The Euro is declining to a fresh two-week low with intraday action getting capped by a declining 50-hour SMA, and recent action has seen a hard ceiling from the 1.0800 handle.
Near-term momentum has the 200-hour SMA rolling over bearishly into 1.0900, and the immediate technical ceiling for any bullish recoveries will be a support-turned-resistance band near 1.0850.
EUR/USD Hourly Chart
EUR/USD Daily Chart
EUR/USD Technical Levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0762
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0033
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.31
|Today daily open
|1.0795
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0857
|Daily SMA50
|1.0691
|Daily SMA100
|1.0775
|Daily SMA200
|1.0821
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0848
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0778
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1017
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0829
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1017
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0517
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0805
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0821
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0766
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0738
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0697
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0836
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0876
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0905
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends slide below 1.0770 as Dollar holds firm Premium
EUR/USD dropped below 1.0770 falling to the lowest level in three weeks. The pair continues to face downward pressure as the market considers the European Central Bank will cut interest rates before the Federal Reserve.
GBP/USD drops to 12-day lows near 1.2550
GBP/USD broke below 1.2580, falling to the 1.2550 area, the lowest level since November 24. The US Dollar stays resilient despite softer US labour market data and lower yields. More jobs figures are due with Jobless Claims on Thursday and NFP on Friday.
Gold faces mixed risks, fails to capitalize on lower yields Premium
Gold recovered toward $2,030 after testing $2,020 earlier in the day. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield declined to its lowest level in three months below 4.15% after US employment data and helped XAU/USD gain traction.
XRP price aims at $0.7 as Ripple whales accumulate $37 million worth of tokens in three weeks
XRP price has been moving sideways for the past few days after greatly benefitting from the partial win it attained in the lawsuit filed by the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC). However, Ripple’s CEO decided that the credit largely goes not to himself or the company but to its supporters.
Tesla Stock Forecast: TSLA downtrend likely to continue as Goldman calls it a top short among hedge funds
Tesla (TSLA) stock has been edging higher on Wednesday, outperforming the NASDAQ Composite for the most part, but institutional bearishness parallels the lackluster performance over the past four months and CEO Elon Musk’s recent ho-hum Cybertruck event.