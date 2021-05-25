EUR/USD erases majority of daily gains, trades below 1.2250

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • EUR/USD turned south after rising to 1.2266 on Tuesday.
  • US Dollar Index stages a modest recovery during American trading hours.
  • Fed's Clarida says Fed could discuss scaling purchases in upcoming meetings.

The EUR/USD pair climbed to its highest level since early January at 1.2266 on Tuesday but lost its bullish momentum in the second half of the day. As of writing, the pair was still up 0.17% on a daily basis at 1.2235.

USD selloff pauses

Earlier in the day, the broad-based selling pressure surrounding the greenback helped EUR/USD build on Monday's gains. Additionally, the data from Germany revealed that the IFO survey's Current Assessment improved to 95.7 in May from 94.2 in April. This reading came in better than the market expectation of 95.5 and helped the shared currency gather strength against its rivals.

During the American trading hours, the USD started to gather strength as Well Street's main indexes turned flat on the day after opening in the positive territory. Additionally, hawkish Fed commentary allowed the US Dollar Index to edge higher.

Federal Reserve's Vice Chairman Richard Clarida noted on Tuesday that April's Consumer Price Index (CPI), which showed annual inflation rose to 4.2%, was "a very unpleasant surprise." 

Clarida further added that the Fed can discuss scaling back purchases in the upcoming meetings; depending on data flow.

Currently, the US Dollar Index is down only 0.05% on a daily basis at 89.79. Meanwhile, the data from the US showed that the Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index declined modestly to 117.2 in May from 117.5 in April. 

Technical levels to watch for

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2236
Today Daily Change 0.0021
Today Daily Change % 0.17
Today daily open 1.2215
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2122
Daily SMA50 1.199
Daily SMA100 1.2042
Daily SMA200 1.1969
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.223
Previous Daily Low 1.2172
Previous Weekly High 1.2245
Previous Weekly Low 1.2126
Previous Monthly High 1.215
Previous Monthly Low 1.1713
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2208
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2194
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2181
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2148
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2124
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2239
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2263
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2297

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

EUR/USD soars to highest since January on dollar weakness

EUR/USD has jumped above 1.2250, the highest since January. The US dollar remains pressured after Fed officials stressed that the economy has a long way to go and inflation is transitory. The German IFO Business Climate beat estimates while US Consumer Confidence missed expectations.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD dragged down by Brexit, covid concerns

GBP/USD is trading around 1.4150, failing to benefit from dollar weakness. The EU’s von der Leyen rejects changes to the NI protocol while an increase in covid cases is also weighing on sterling.

GBP/USD News

Gold surges above $1,890, highest since January

Gold has been benefiting from the risk-on mood in markets and has surged above the $,890 level. At the time of writing, XAU/USD has reached a new peak of $895.89.

Gold News

SHIB price to double after Shiba Inu endures two-week long consolidation

SHIB price rebounded from a sharp decline alongside the top cryptocurrencies after Tesla CEO Elon Musk revealed promising “promising” developments on Bitcoin mining. 

Read more

US CB Consumer Confidence Preview: Inflation saps consumer sentiment

The US labor market is overflowing with work. In March 8.123 million positions were on offer in the Job Openings and Turnover Survey (JOLTS), the most on record. Unfilled jobs were likely even higher in April.

Read more

