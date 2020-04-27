EUR/USD erases gains as US dollar recovers some strength

NEWS | | By Matías Salord
  • US Dollar Index back to 100.00, down for the day but off lows.
  • Euro weakens and retreats versus USD, CHF and GBP.

The EUR/USD failed to break 1.0860 and pulled back. It is trading at 1.0819, the lowest since the Asian session as the greenback recovers ground across the board.

The bearish pressure on the US Dollar eased amid higher US yield. The 10-year hit 0.65%, the highest level since April 17. The improvement in risk sentiment is pushing yields and equity prices higher. In Wall Street, the Dow Jones is up 1.15% and the Nasdaq 1.05%.

Volatility continues to slide. The VIX Index is at the lowest since mid-April, helping market sentiment. A rebound seems likely ahead considering the economic calendar for the week that includes the European Central Bank and Federal Reserve monetary policy meetings. “We still think markets are likely to focus more on the details and the discussions of CV-19 exit strategies, leaving broader risk sentiment as the primary driver. Still, the ECB should garner the most interest, reflecting the renewed focus on EZ political economy fragmentation and the need to backdrop BTP yields”, explained analysts at TD Securities.

Short-term technical outlook

The intraday outlook has turned bearish after EUR/USD dropped below the 20-hour moving average (currently at 1.0835, now immediate resistance). On the downside, the next support stands at 1.0810/15, followed by 1.0785.

A recovery above 1.0840 would add momentum to the euro. The critical resistance stands at 1.0860, and a break higher should clear the way for a test of 1.0880 and 1.0900.

Technical levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.084
Today Daily Change 0.0018
Today Daily Change % 0.17
Today daily open 1.0822
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.0888
Daily SMA50 1.0957
Daily SMA100 1.1018
Daily SMA200 1.1043
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.083
Previous Daily Low 1.0727
Previous Weekly High 1.0897
Previous Weekly Low 1.0727
Previous Monthly High 1.1497
Previous Monthly Low 1.0636
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.079
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0766
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0756
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.069
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0654
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.0859
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.0895
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.0961

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

