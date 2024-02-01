EUR/USD drops to near 1.0790 ahead of Eurozone inflation data

- EUR/USD extends losses as the US Dollar rose after Fed’s Powell pushed back expectations of March rate cuts.
- The Euro faced a challenge of heightened expectations of an ECB interest rate cut in June after lower-than-expected German inflation data.
- Eurozone inflation, and US ISM Manufacturing PMI data could trigger the pair’s next moves.
The EUR/USD pair continues to lose ground for the second successive day, stretching lower to near 1.0790 during the European session on Thursday. The US Dollar (USD) gains upward support against the Euro (EUR), fuelled by Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell's dismissal of a rate cut in the upcoming March meeting. Powell’s comments have also supported US Treasury yields.
The Euro faced difficulties following softer preliminary Consumer Price Index (CPI) data from Germany released on Wednesday. This has heightened market expectations of an interest rate cut by the European Central Bank (ECB) in June. However, earlier in the week, ECB Vice President Luis de Guindos indicated that the ECB would contemplate interest rate cuts only when there is confidence that inflation aligns with the central bank's 2% goal.
German Consumer Price Index (CPI) for January showed a year-on-year increase of 2.9%, lower than the expected 3.3% from December's reading of 3.7%. Meanwhile, the monthly consumer inflation met expectations, rising to 0.2% from the previous reading of 0.1%. The Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices YoY increased 3.1%, lower than the previous figure of 3.8%. The inflation report for the whole Eurozone is scheduled for release at 10:00 GMT.
The US Dollar, gauged by the US Dollar Index (DXY), continues to strengthen amid market expectations regarding the Federal Reserve's (Fed) upcoming decisions, projecting into the May meeting. CME's FedWatch Tool indicates a probability of over 60% that the Fed will maintain its interest rates within the range of 5.25%-5.50% during the March meeting. Meanwhile, the probability of a quarter-point rate cut in May exceeds 60%.
The US ADP Employment Change reported a 107K jobs increase for January, falling short of the expected 145K, and marked a decrease from the previous reading of 158K in December. Attention on Thursday is expected to focus on significant economic indicators such as US Initial Jobless Claims, Nonfarm Productivity, and ISM Manufacturing PMI.
Daily digest market movers: EUR/USD loses ground after softer German inflation figures
- Germany’s annual Retail Sales for December fell by 1.7%, lower than the 2.4% decrease seen in November.
- The German Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (MoM) declined by 0.2%, more than the market consensus of a 0.1% decline.
- German Statistics Office showed that Unemployment Change fell by 2K against the expected growth of 11K in January. The seasonally adjusted Unemployment Rate fell to 5.8%, while markets expected it to be unchanged at 5.9%.
- The US Employment Cost Index (ECI), released by the US Bureau of Labour Statistics, fell to 0.9% in the fourth quarter from the previous 1.1% rise.
- Chicago Purchasing Managers' Index eased to 46 in January. The market expectation was a rise to 48 from 47.2 prior.
Technical Analysis: EUR/USD extends losses towards major support at 1.0750
EUR/USD drops to near 1.0790 on Thursday, close to support at the major level of 1.0750. A break below this level could put downward pressure on the EUR/USD pair to navigate the support zone near the psychological level at 1.0700.
On the upside, the EUR/USD pair could find immediate resistance at the psychological level of 1.0800. A breakthrough above this level could inspire the bulls of the pair to test the 21-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 1.0826, followed by the major barrier at 1.0850 and the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level at 1.0867.
EUR/USD: Four-Hour Chart
Euro price today
The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies today. Euro was the weakest against the Japanese Yen.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|CAD
|AUD
|JPY
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.09%
|0.23%
|0.08%
|0.54%
|-0.20%
|0.29%
|0.11%
|EUR
|-0.10%
|0.12%
|-0.05%
|0.45%
|-0.27%
|0.19%
|0.01%
|GBP
|-0.23%
|-0.15%
|-0.19%
|0.32%
|-0.40%
|0.05%
|-0.13%
|CAD
|-0.08%
|0.04%
|0.18%
|0.50%
|-0.22%
|0.24%
|0.07%
|AUD
|-0.54%
|-0.47%
|-0.34%
|-0.52%
|-0.72%
|-0.28%
|-0.42%
|JPY
|0.18%
|0.27%
|0.39%
|0.20%
|0.71%
|0.44%
|0.28%
|NZD
|-0.31%
|-0.17%
|-0.05%
|-0.21%
|0.26%
|-0.49%
|-0.17%
|CHF
|-0.12%
|-0.01%
|0.11%
|-0.04%
|0.45%
|-0.30%
|0.16%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).
Euro FAQs
What is the Euro?
The Euro is the currency for the 20 European Union countries that belong to the Eurozone. It is the second most heavily traded currency in the world behind the US Dollar. In 2022, it accounted for 31% of all foreign exchange transactions, with an average daily turnover of over $2.2 trillion a day.
EUR/USD is the most heavily traded currency pair in the world, accounting for an estimated 30% off all transactions, followed by EUR/JPY (4%), EUR/GBP (3%) and EUR/AUD (2%).
What is the ECB and how does it impact the Euro?
The European Central Bank (ECB) in Frankfurt, Germany, is the reserve bank for the Eurozone. The ECB sets interest rates and manages monetary policy.
The ECB’s primary mandate is to maintain price stability, which means either controlling inflation or stimulating growth. Its primary tool is the raising or lowering of interest rates. Relatively high interest rates – or the expectation of higher rates – will usually benefit the Euro and vice versa.
The ECB Governing Council makes monetary policy decisions at meetings held eight times a year. Decisions are made by heads of the Eurozone national banks and six permanent members, including the President of the ECB, Christine Lagarde.
How does inflation data impact the value of the Euro?
Eurozone inflation data, measured by the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP), is an important econometric for the Euro. If inflation rises more than expected, especially if above the ECB’s 2% target, it obliges the ECB to raise interest rates to bring it back under control.
Relatively high interest rates compared to its counterparts will usually benefit the Euro, as it makes the region more attractive as a place for global investors to park their money.
How does economic data influence the value of the Euro?
Data releases gauge the health of the economy and can impact on the Euro. Indicators such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, employment, and consumer sentiment surveys can all influence the direction of the single currency.
A strong economy is good for the Euro. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the ECB to put up interest rates, which will directly strengthen the Euro. Otherwise, if economic data is weak, the Euro is likely to fall.
Economic data for the four largest economies in the euro area (Germany, France, Italy and Spain) are especially significant, as they account for 75% of the Eurozone’s economy.
How does the Trade Balance impact the Euro?
Another significant data release for the Euro is the Trade Balance. This indicator measures the difference between what a country earns from its exports and what it spends on imports over a given period.
If a country produces highly sought after exports then its currency will gain in value purely from the extra demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase these goods. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens a currency and vice versa for a negative balance.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles near 1.0800 after EU inflation data
EUR/USD stays under modest bearish pressure near 1.0800 after the data from the Eurozone showed that the annual HICP rose 2.8% in January as expected. Investors await weekly Jobless Claims and ISM Manufacturing PMI data from the US.
GBP/USD falls toward 1.2650 on BoE's 'Super Thursday'
GBP/USD is falling back toward 1.2650 in European trading on 'Super Thursday'. Broad US Dollar rebound following the Fed aftermath and pre-BoE policy announcements cautious trading weigh on the pair. Bailey's presser will be closely watched.
Gold price languishes near daily low, bulls not ready to give up yet despite stronger USD
Gold price attracts some intraday sellers following an uptick to the $2,049-2,050 area and drops to the lower end of its daily range during the early part of the European session on Thursday.
Bitcoin halving countdown fuels excitement with two potential BTC price scenarios
BTC trades sideways around $42,000 on Thursday, recovering slightly from the $42,276 low seen on Wednesday after US Fed Chair Jerome Powell said that inflation is “still too high” and a March rate cut is not likely.
UK BoE Decision Preview: Interest rates to remain unchanged as focus shifts to path toward cuts
The Bank of England is set to hold its policy rate for a fourth meeting in a row on “Super Thursday.” It will be the United Kingdom central bank’s first policy meeting of 2024, and it is expected to set the direction for the Pound Sterling market in the months to come.