- US CPI at 3.1% YoY with Core CPI at 3.9% contradicts softer inflation expectations.
- Futures tilt towards later Fed easing, with consensus for unchanged rates in May.
- US Treasury yield surge, reaching new highs since November, due to adjusted rate forecasts.
- ZEW Economic Sentiment Index exceeds forecasts, indicating optimism for ECB and Fed policy shifts.
The EUR/USD tumbled from around daily highs at 1.0796 following a red-hot inflation report in the United States (US) that pushed back expectations of Federal Reserve interest rate cuts, as seen by futures market data. At the time of writing, the pair exchanged hands at 1.0715.
US CPI pushed back interest rate cuts by the US central bank
The US Department of Labor revealed that inflation ticked slightly above expectations, catching traders off guard. Headline inflation, as measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for January, came at 3.1% YoY, lower than December’s data but above the 2.9% expected. Core CPI was unchanged at 3.9%, up from a 3.7% dip estimate on annual figures.
After the data, traders pushed back the first Fed rate cut to June, with traders seeing a 62% chance of keeping the federal funds rate at the 5.25%-5.50% range in May. US Treasury bond yields edged up, with 2s hitting 4.633%, its highest level since November 28, and the 10-year at 4.297%.
In the meantime, during the European session, the ZEW Economic Sentiment Index exceeded estimates and the previous reading data. ZEW President Achim Wambach commented, “Over two-thirds of respondents expect the European Central Bank to make interest rate cuts in the coming six months, and nearly three-quarters are anticipating imminent rate cuts by the US central bank.”
EUR/USD Price Analysis: Technical outlook
The major dipped towards the 1.0700 figure following the report, but buyers entered the market, lifting the exchange rate to the current exchange rates. A decisive break below 1.0700 could drive the spot towards the November 10 low of 1.0656. the next support would be 1.0600. on the flip side, if buyers regain the 100-day moving average (DMA) at 1.0790, look for a re-test of 1.0800.
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.072
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0054
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.50
|Today daily open
|1.0774
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0829
|Daily SMA50
|1.0893
|Daily SMA100
|1.079
|Daily SMA200
|1.0831
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0806
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0756
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0795
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0723
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1046
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0795
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0775
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0787
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0752
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0729
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0702
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0801
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0828
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0851
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops to multi-month lows near 1.0700 after US CPI data
EUR/USD came under heavy bearish pressure and declined to its weakest level since mid-November near 1.0700 on Tuesday. The data from the US showed that the Consumer Price Index rose at a stronger pace than expected in January and provided a boost to the USD.
GBP/USD drops below 1.2600 as USD rallies
GBP/USD turned south in the early American session and dropped below 1.2600. The US Dollar gathers strength on stronger-than-forecast inflation prints for January and weighs heavily on the pair. The UK's ONS will release CPI data on Wednesday.
Gold plummets to fresh 2024-below $2,000 as US yields surge higher
Gold is down more than 1% on Tuesday and trades below $2,000 for the first time in 2024. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up more than 2% on the day near 4.3% following hot US inflation data, forcing XAU/USD to push lower.
Three factors that could catalyze a significant surge in Optimism in the upcoming weeks
Optimism, an Ethereum scaling solution launched its first Security Council, a collective that assumes control of keys and multisigs for the Foundation, on February 9.
US CPI Quick Analysis: Inflation fights back, US Dollar set to hold up for days, but not forever Premium
The Federal Reserve (Fed) focuses on Core CPI, which excludes energy and food prices, set on global markets. It rose by 0.4% MoM, an annualized pace of 4.8%, while YoY Core CPI advanced by 3.9%, the same as in December.