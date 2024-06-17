EUR/USD drifts higher as Euro bolstered by recovering market sentiment

- As rate cut hopes persist, EUR/USD recovers from a near-term swing low near 1.0670.
- Investors shrug off cautious Fed tones to bet on September rate cut.
- EU economic data thin this week with mid-tier events, Friday’s global PMIs loom.
EUR/USD recovered to 1.0740 on Monday as market sentiment shifts back into rate cut hopes to kick off the new trading week, with investors shrugging off cautionary statements from Federal Reserve (Fed) officials that warned rate cuts may not materialize at a pace investors are happy with. US data will dominate financial headlines with Retail Sales slated for Tuesday, leaving markets shuffling in place until Friday’s global Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) figures update.
Pan-European economic figures are limited to mid-tier prints this week, leaving markets to focus on Tuesday’s upcoming US Retail Sales print. In May, US Retail Sales are expected to increase to 0.2% month-over-month after remaining flat at 0.0% in the previous month. Core Retail Sales, excluding automobile sales, are also anticipated to remain steady at 0.2%.
Read more: Fed policymakers warns that rates set to hold as the wait for more cooling inflation data continues
Throughout the week’s upcoming economic calendar, various Federal Reserve (Fed) officials are scheduled to make appearances, with a number of policymakers expressing a notably cautious stance on Monday. Although recent inflation data has shown a faster-than-expected decline, the Fed has emphasized a reluctance to implement premature rate cuts, emphasizing the need for further data before making any decisions.
Later in the week, EU and US PMI)figures scheduled for Friday are expected to split results, with market forecasts expecting a slight uptick in pan-EU activity and a slight decrease expected in US PMI figures.
EUR/USD technical outlook
EUR/USD recovered its footing on Monday, extending last Friday’s recovery from a near-term low around 1.0670. Despite intraday recovery, the Fiber remains on the low side, trading south of the 200-hour Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 1.0770. A pattern of lower highs leaves EUR/USD at risk for a continued bearish slide.
Daily candlesticks remain firmly planted in bear country after tumbling back from the 200-day EMA at 1.0803. Bullish momentum is on pace to build a firmer bounce from recent lows below the 1.0700 handle, but pressure is mounting with a pattern of lower highs weighing on price action from December’s peak near 1.1140.
EUR/USD hourly chart
EUR/USD daily chart
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0738
|Today Daily Change
|0.0033
|Today Daily Change %
|0.31
|Today daily open
|1.0705
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0825
|Daily SMA50
|1.0773
|Daily SMA100
|1.0801
|Daily SMA200
|1.0789
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0745
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0668
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0852
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0668
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0895
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.065
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0697
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0715
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0667
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0629
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.059
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0744
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0783
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0822
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
