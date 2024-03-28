EUR/USD dips below 1.0800 amid ECB dovish dovish signal and strong US GDP figures

- EUR/USD faces downward pressure after ECB’s Villeroy highlights the necessity of rate cuts to achieve inflation targets.
- Strong US economic performance, highlighted by revised GDP growth and sustained labor market tightness, supports the Dollar.
- Market anticipation grows for the upcoming US Core PCE price index, with potential implications for Fed's monetary policy.
The Euro extends its losses against the US Dollar, with the major diving below the 1.0800 figure, following dovish comments by European Central Bank (ECB) policymaker Francois Villeroy. The EUR/USD trades at 1.0787, down 0.37%.
EUR/USD fails pressured by ECB’s rate cut hints
ECB’s Villeroy comments increased EUR/USD sellers’ momentum late in the North American session. He said that core inflation decline is rapid but still high. He added that the 2% ECB inflation goal is within reach, while he saw increasing downside risks if the ECB didn’t cut rates. On the data front in the Eurozone, German Retail Sales plunged below estimates.
Recent data from the United States (US) showed the economy remains resilient after the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for Q4 2023 was revised from 3.2% to 3.4%. Other data showed that the number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits was below estimates, and the previous week’s data, for the fourth consecutive week, an indication of the tightness of the labor market.
Further data revealed that the University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment hit its highest level since 2021, coming at 79.4, above the preliminary estimate of 76.5. Meanwhile, Pending Home Sales were up 1.6% Month over Month in February, beating expectations.
Given the backdrop, along with hawkish comments by Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller, were the drivers behind US Dollar bulls, which stepped in ahead of the release of the US Core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) price index data.
EUR/USD Price Analysis: Technical outlook
After diving below the 200-day moving average (DMA), the EUR/USD has resumed to the downside, breaching below the February 29 cycle low of 1.0794 and sliding towards the 1.0780 area. If the pairs post a daily close below 1.0800, that will exacerbate the challenge of the February 14 low of 1.0694, ahead of 1.0600.
In another scenario, if EUR/USD buyers lift the pair above 1.0800, that could pave the way to test the 200-DMA at 1.0835.
Euro FAQs
The Euro is the currency for the 20 European Union countries that belong to the Eurozone. It is the second most heavily traded currency in the world behind the US Dollar. In 2022, it accounted for 31% of all foreign exchange transactions, with an average daily turnover of over $2.2 trillion a day. EUR/USD is the most heavily traded currency pair in the world, accounting for an estimated 30% off all transactions, followed by EUR/JPY (4%), EUR/GBP (3%) and EUR/AUD (2%).
The European Central Bank (ECB) in Frankfurt, Germany, is the reserve bank for the Eurozone. The ECB sets interest rates and manages monetary policy. The ECB’s primary mandate is to maintain price stability, which means either controlling inflation or stimulating growth. Its primary tool is the raising or lowering of interest rates. Relatively high interest rates – or the expectation of higher rates – will usually benefit the Euro and vice versa. The ECB Governing Council makes monetary policy decisions at meetings held eight times a year. Decisions are made by heads of the Eurozone national banks and six permanent members, including the President of the ECB, Christine Lagarde.
Eurozone inflation data, measured by the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP), is an important econometric for the Euro. If inflation rises more than expected, especially if above the ECB’s 2% target, it obliges the ECB to raise interest rates to bring it back under control. Relatively high interest rates compared to its counterparts will usually benefit the Euro, as it makes the region more attractive as a place for global investors to park their money.
Data releases gauge the health of the economy and can impact on the Euro. Indicators such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, employment, and consumer sentiment surveys can all influence the direction of the single currency. A strong economy is good for the Euro. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the ECB to put up interest rates, which will directly strengthen the Euro. Otherwise, if economic data is weak, the Euro is likely to fall. Economic data for the four largest economies in the euro area (Germany, France, Italy and Spain) are especially significant, as they account for 75% of the Eurozone’s economy.
Another significant data release for the Euro is the Trade Balance. This indicator measures the difference between what a country earns from its exports and what it spends on imports over a given period. If a country produces highly sought after exports then its currency will gain in value purely from the extra demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase these goods. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens a currency and vice versa for a negative balance.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD holds above 0.6500 in thin trading
The Australian Dollar managed to recover ground against its American rival after AUD/USD fell to 0.6484. The upbeat tone of Wall Street underpinned the Aussie despite broad US Dollar strength and tepid Australian data.
EUR/USD comfortable below 1.0800 lower lows at sight
The EUR/USD pair lost ground on Thursday and settled near a fresh March low of 1.0774. Strong US data and hawkish Fed speakers comments lead the way ahead of the release of the US PCE Price Index on Friday.
Gold price finishes Thursday’s session set to reach new all-time highs
Gold price rallied during the North American session on Thursday and hit a new all-time high of $2,225 in the mid-North American session. Precious metal prices are trending higher even though US Treasury yields are advancing, underpinning the Greenback.
Bitcoin price extends retreat from $69K as old whales shift their holdings to new whales
Bitcoin price continues to move further away from the $69,000 threshold, gaining ground as BTC bulls hope for a retest of the $73,777 peak. This is because of the general assumption that clearing this blockade would set the tone for a reach higher, marking a new all-time high.
A Hollywood ending for fourth quarter GDP
The latest revisions put Q4 GDP at 3.4%, the second fastest quarterly growth rate in two years. Much of the upside was attributable to stronger consumer spending, yet fresh profits data affirmed it was a good quarter for the bottom line as well with profits up by the most since the Q2-2022.