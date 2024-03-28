EUR/USD dips below 1.0800 amid ECB dovish dovish signal and strong US GDP figures

EUR/USD faces downward pressure after ECB’s Villeroy highlights the necessity of rate cuts to achieve inflation targets.

Strong US economic performance, highlighted by revised GDP growth and sustained labor market tightness, supports the Dollar.

Market anticipation grows for the upcoming US Core PCE price index, with potential implications for Fed's monetary policy.

The Euro extends its losses against the US Dollar, with the major diving below the 1.0800 figure, following dovish comments by European Central Bank (ECB) policymaker Francois Villeroy. The EUR/USD trades at 1.0787, down 0.37%.

EUR/USD fails pressured by ECB’s rate cut hints

ECB’s Villeroy comments increased EUR/USD sellers’ momentum late in the North American session. He said that core inflation decline is rapid but still high. He added that the 2% ECB inflation goal is within reach, while he saw increasing downside risks if the ECB didn’t cut rates. On the data front in the Eurozone, German Retail Sales plunged below estimates.

Recent data from the United States (US) showed the economy remains resilient after the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for Q4 2023 was revised from 3.2% to 3.4%. Other data showed that the number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits was below estimates, and the previous week’s data, for the fourth consecutive week, an indication of the tightness of the labor market.

Further data revealed that the University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment hit its highest level since 2021, coming at 79.4, above the preliminary estimate of 76.5. Meanwhile, Pending Home Sales were up 1.6% Month over Month in February, beating expectations.

Given the backdrop, along with hawkish comments by Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller, were the drivers behind US Dollar bulls, which stepped in ahead of the release of the US Core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) price index data.

EUR/USD Price Analysis: Technical outlook

After diving below the 200-day moving average (DMA), the EUR/USD has resumed to the downside, breaching below the February 29 cycle low of 1.0794 and sliding towards the 1.0780 area. If the pairs post a daily close below 1.0800, that will exacerbate the challenge of the February 14 low of 1.0694, ahead of 1.0600.

In another scenario, if EUR/USD buyers lift the pair above 1.0800, that could pave the way to test the 200-DMA at 1.0835.