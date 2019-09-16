EUR/USD consolidates losses after reaching levels under 1.1000

- EUR/USD stabilizes around 1.1000, about to post lowest close two weeks.
- US Dollar among top performers amid risk aversion.
The EUR/USD pair is consolidating daily losses, hovering around the 1.1000 area. The pair bottomed earlier today at 1.0992 and then rebounded, but its recovery was short-lived as Euro quickly found resistance below 1.1010.
The pair erased post-European Central Bank gains and is about to post the lowest daily close since September 3rd and dropped back below the 20-day moving average.
The positive technical outlook for the Euro is gone, and now it points to the downside. Below 1.1000, the next support emerges at 1.0975, followed by 1.0950 and the 1.0920/25 area (YTD lows).
The critical driver today was a stronger US Dollar across the board. The DXY rose 0.45%, having the best performance in weeks. Equity prices are lower across the globe and safe-haven assets higher following the attack on Saudi Arabia’s oil production. Crude oil prices are back near the top, rising more than 10%.
The US Dollar and the Yen were the most demanded currencies, on the back of rising geopolitical risks. Key events ahead now include not only the FOMC meeting (statement to be released on Wednesday), but also Middle East and trade war headlines. Earlier today, rumors circulated about the possibility of tariffs to European cars going into the US.
Data today included the Federal Reserve Bank of New York's Empire State Manufacturing Survey's that showed a larger-than-expected decline from 4.8 to 2.0 (vs. 4.0) in September.
More Levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1001
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0073
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.66
|Today daily open
|1.1074
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1054
|Daily SMA50
|1.1131
|Daily SMA100
|1.1184
|Daily SMA200
|1.1261
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.111
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1056
|Previous Weekly High
|1.111
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0927
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1251
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0962
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1089
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1077
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.105
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1027
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0997
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1104
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1133
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1157
As is customary in the Cryptocurrencies market, weekend trading results in significant movements. On this occasion, it is the Altcoin segment – and especially Ethereum – that opens Monday's session with a considerable gain over Friday's close.