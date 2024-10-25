EUR/USD consolidates above 1.0800 mark, upside potential seems limited

EUR/USD ticks lower on the last day of the week, albeit it lacks any follow-through selling.

A softer tone around the US bond yields undermines USD and lends support to the major.

Expectations for a less aggressive Fed easing and more ECB rate cuts should cap the upside.

The EUR/USD pair struggles to capitalize on the previous day's strong move-up of around 60 pips and trades with a mild negative bias during the Asian session on Friday. Spot prices, however, manage to hold comfortably above the 1.0800 mark and a nearly four-month low touched on Wednesday amid subdued US Dollar (USD) price action.

The USD Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback against a basket of currencies, consolidates after the overnight pullback from its highest level since July 30 amid a softer tone surrounding the US Treasury bond yields. Apart from this, signs of stability in the equity markets turn out to be another factor undermining the safe-haven buck, which, in turn, helps limit losses for the EUR/USD pair.

That said, growing acceptance that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will proceed with smaller rate cuts amid a still resilient economy, along with deficit-spending concerns after the US presidential election, act as a tailwind for the US bond yields. Apart from this, persistent geopolitical risks stemming from the ongoing conflicts in the Middle East favors the USD bulls and should cap the EUR/USD pair.

Meanwhile, the flash Eurozone PMIs released on Thursday showed that the economy stalled for the second successive month in October and slowing inflation. This, in turn, validates the European Central Bank's (ECB) view that the disinflationary process is well on track and supports prospects for further policy easing, which might undermine the Euro and contribute to keeping a lid on the EUR/USD pair.

Market participants now look to the release of the German Ifo Business Climate Index for some impetus ahead of the US macro data – Durable Goods Orders and the revised Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index. This, along with the US bond yields and the broader risk sentiment, will influence the USD price dynamics and assist traders in grabbing short-term opportunities around the EUR/USD pair.