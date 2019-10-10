- EUR/USD moves to tops above the 1.10 handle.
- German trade surplus shrunk to €18.1 billion in August.
- Markets’ focus remains on US CPI, US-China trade.
Another bout of USD-selling is now lifting EUR/USD to fresh monthly highs beyond the critical barrier at 1.10 the figure.
EUR/USD higher on USD weakness
The pair is now picking up extra pace and surpassed the 1.10 handle following the persistent selling bias in the Greenback, which has forced the US Dollar Index to recede to the 98.80 region, or 3-day lows.
The squeeze higher in spot comes despite EuroGroup’s Centeno reiterated that the economic outlook on the region faces increasing risks, particularly from Brexit.
Moving forward, investors will closely follow the developments from the US-China trade talks, expected to resume later today in Washington. Speculations of a deal have been mounting in past hours, particularly after Chinese officials left the door open for some sort of a partial deal.
Data wise today, the German trade surplus shrunk more than expected to €18.1 billion during August, with Exports contracting 1.8% and Imports expanding 0.5%. Across the pond, all the attention will be on the release of inflation figures gauged by the CPI for the month of September.
What to look for around EUR
The pair has finally surpassed the critical juncture at the 1.10 handle amidst the continuation of the correction lower in the US Dollar. Looking at the broader picture, the relentless slowdown in the region does nothing but justify the ‘looser for longer’ monetary stance by the ECB and the bearish view on the single currency for the next months. On another front, potential US tariffs on imports of EU cars remain well on the table, while the Brexit limbo and UK politics also adds to the current negative view.
EUR/USD levels to watch
At the moment, the pair is advancing 0.42% at 1.1017 and faces the next resistance at 1.1055 (55-day SMA) seconded by 1.1109 (monthly high Sep.13) and finally 1.1143 (100-day SMA). On the downside, a breakdown of 1.0958 (10-day SMA) would target 1.0879 (2019 low Oct.1) en route to 1.0839 (monthly low May 11 2017).
EUR/USD breaks above 1.10 amid trade hopes, ahead of ECB minutes
EUR/USD has picked up fresh bids and regains the 1.10, enjoying some optimism regarding US-Sino trade talks. Reports about a currency pact, no new tariffs, and other agreements are boosting market sentiment. The ECB minutes and US inflation are eyed.
GBP/USD hovers above 1.22 after GDP miss, ahead of Johnson-Varadkar meeting
GBP/USD is trading above 1.22, steady. UK PM Johnson and his Irish counterpart Varadkar will meet later in an attempt to salvage a Brexit deal. UK GDP disappointed with a drop of 0.1% in August.
USD/JPY jumps to over 1-week tops on positive trade-related headlines
The incoming positive trade-related headlines remained supportive. A subdued USD price action seemed to be the only factor capping gains. The focus remains glued to the US CPI figures and US-China trade talks.
Gold eases from 1-week tops, still comfortable above $1500 mark
Gold failed to capitalize on its early uptick to weekly tops and is currently placed at the lower end of its daily trading range, still holding comfortably above the key $1500 psychological mark. Positive trade headlines continue to weigh on the yellow metal.
Forex Today: US-Sino currency pact report lift markets, last-chance saloon Brexit meeting
Trade headlines are whipsawing markets. The US is considering a pact that includes a currency pact to control the yuan, Chinese buying of agricultural goods, exemptions from sanctions against Huawei, and more.