- EUR/USD reclaims the 1.1300 mark and above on Friday.
- The dollar gives away daily gains following the US opening.
- US Producer Prices contracted 0.2% MoM in June.
The single currency left behind the negative start of the session and is now lifting EUR/USD back above 1.1300 the figure to print fresh daily highs.
EUR/USD regains ground on USD-weakness
EUR/USD has regained buying interest and it has returned to the area above the 1.1300 mark on Friday.
In fact, the greenback is now facing increasing downside pressure and tests daily lows when tracked by the US Dollar Index (DXY), all amidst a better mood in the risk-associated space. However, and despite the bounce in the pair, concerns over the relentless advance of the coronavirus pandemic carry the potential to undermine the recent upside momentum, prompting investors to remain highly cautious.
In the docket, nothing relevant in the euro area on Friday, while US Producer Prices contracted at a monthly 0.2% in June and 0.8% over the last twelve months. Core prices dropped 0.3% inter-month and rose 0.1% from a year earlier.
What to look for around EUR
Sellers in EUR/USD turned up after the pair hit fresh multi-week peaks around 1.1370 on Thursday, always supported by the solid improvement in the risk-associated universe. The constructive view in the euro, in the meantime, stays well and sound and supported by the improvement of key fundamentals in the region amidst the current (and massive) monetary stimulus by central banks. On top, the solid performance of the region’s current account is also adding to the attractiveness of the shared currency.
EUR/USD levels to watch
At the moment, the pair is gaining 0.24% at 1.1311 and a breakout of 1.1370 (monthly high Jul.9) would target 1.1422 (monthly high Jun.10) en route to 1.1495 (2020 high Mar.9). On the flip side, the next support lines up at 1.1168 (monthly low Jun.19) seconded by 1.1147 (high Mar.27) and finally 1.1046 (200-day SMA).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
