EUR/USD climbs to 2-month tops beyond 1.1100

- EUR/USD clinches multi-week highs above the 1.1100 mark.
- Dollar debilitates further ahead of Trump’s presser on China.
- German Retail Sales contracted less than expected in April.
The upside momentum in the shared currency remains everything but abated on Friday and is now lifting EUR/USD to fresh tops in levels beyond 1.1100 the figure.
EUR/USD boosted by USD-weakness
EUR/USD is navigating the 1.1115/20 band, area last visited in late March, and at shouting distance from the key resistance zone in the mid-1.1100s.
The continuous offered bias surrounding the greenback is intensifying the upside in the pair on the back of usual month-end flows and heightened cautiousness on the upcoming press conference by President Trump. Indeed, China is expected to take centre stage in Trump’s presser later on Friday, with trade and the security law to be implemented in Hong Kong on top of the agenda.
In the docket, German Retail Sales contracted at a monthly 5.3% during April, French advanced CPI is seen flat during May while the economy contracted 5.3% in the January-March period, bettering a tad the preliminary reading. In the broader euro area, first estimates of the CPI showed consumer prices are expected to rise 0.1% YoY and to 0.9% YoY when comes to the Core print. Italian inflation, in the meantime, is forecasted to contract 0.1% inter-month.
Across the pond, the focus of attention will be on inflation figures tracked by the PCE, advanced Trade Balance results for the month of April, Personal Income/Spending and the final print of the U-Mich index.
What to look for around EUR
EUR/USD has finally managed to reclaim the 1.1100 barrier and above and it has now shifted its target to the 1.1150 region. In the meantime, USD-dynamics and US-China trade effervescence keep driving the sentiment in the global markets. On the domestic scenario, the euro is deriving extra oxygen from news of an aid package proposed by the European Commission as well as progress on the re-opening of economies in the Old Continent. Further legs for the pair can be found in the solid position of the euro area’s current account.
EUR/USD levels to watch
At the moment, the pair is advancing 0.37% at 1.1117 and a break above 1.1147 (weekly high Mar.27) would target 1.1186 (61.8% Fibo of the 2017-2018 rally) en route to 1.1239 (monthly high Dec.31 2019). On the other hand, immediate contention emerges at 1.1010 (200-day SMA) followed by 1.0895 (55-day SMA) and finally 1.0870 (weekly low May 26).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD breaks above 1.1100 amid EU fund hopes, upbeat core CPI
EUR/USD has hit a new two-month high above 1.11, amid hopes for a fiscal boost in Europe, and as growing Sino-American tensions seem to weigh on the dollar for a change. EZ core inflation came out at a strong 0.9%., US data, Trump's China speech, and end-of-month flows are in play.
GBP/USD advances amid US dollar weakness, shrugging off concerns
GBP/USD is trading above 1.23, edging higher amid US dollar weakness and Britain's gradual reopening. Intensifying Sino-American tensions and the Brexit impasse are ignored.
Forex Today: Dollar dives, decoupling from stumbling stocks ahead of Trump's Chinese announcement
The US dollar remains on the back foot, with EUR/USD topping 1.11, despite a worsening market mood related to Sno-American relations. President Donald Trump will announce actions against China following Beijing's tightening of its grip on Hong Kong.
Gold pokes $1,721/23 resistance area
Gold prices extend the latest recovery from $1,711 as DXY refreshes two-month low. A confluence of 10-day EMA, nine-day-old falling trend line probes immediate upside. An ascending trend line from April 21 favors the bulls.
WTI struggles to cheer USD weakness, drops 1.40% in Asia
WTI probes gradual declines from $34.34, still eyes record monthly advances. DXY bears the burden of risk aversion wave before US President Trump’s China conference. Fears of US-China restrict the black gold’s near-term upside.