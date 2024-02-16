EUR/USD churns in tight Friday trading, bullish momentum above 1.0700 remains limited

Share:

EUR/USD continues to test a near-term ceiling at 1.0780.

European PMIs slated for next Thursday, thin data until then.

US PPIs rose on Friday, pinning markets into the midrange.

EUR/USD is spinning in place on Friday after a brief test into the low side, but tepid markets are keeping the pair hamstrung near the day’s opening bids as traders buckle down for the week’s closing bell.

The Euro (EUR) sees thin economic data until next week’s Purchasing Manager’s Index (PMI) figures, and US data gave traders little to chew on after the US Producer’s Price Index (PPI) rose instead of falling. US markets will be dark on Monday for the President’s Day holiday, and traders will be waiting until Wednesday’s Federal Reserve (Fed) Meeting Minutes for hints about how close (or far) the US central bank is from trimming interest rates.

Daily digest market movers: EUR/USD struggles to break out of near-term congestion

US Core annualized PPI rose to 2.0% for the year ended in January, climbing over the forecast 1.6% and the previous period’s 1.7% (revised from 1.8%).

MoM US PPI rose by 0.3% in January, accelerating above the forecast rebound to 0.1% from the previous month’s -0.1%.

The Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index rose to 79.6 for February, but less than the forecast 80.0 from January’s 79.0.

The University of Michigan’s 5-year Consumer Inflation Expectations survey held steady at 2.9% in February.

Still-high inflation expectations and rising producer-level inflation continue to vex investors hungry for rate cuts from the Fed.

Next week sees the Federal Open Market Committee’s (FOMC) latest Meeting Minutes, slated to release on Wednesday.

The Euro sees only light data on the calendar until next Thursday’s Purchasing Manager’s Index (PMI) print.

The pan-European HCOB Composite is expected to rise slightly to 48.5 in February from January’s 47.9.

Europe’s HCOB Composite PMI has been in contraction territory below 50.0 since July of last year.

Technical analysis: EUR/USD struggles to build bullish momentum, 1.0800 remains the level to beat

EUR/USD is stuck in churn around the 200-hour Simple Moving Average (SMA) near 1.0760 with the pair struggling to find the topside momentum needed to reclaim the 1.0800 handle. EUR/USD has tested in both directions on Friday, and the pair is testing a scant tenth of a percent up on the day at the time of writing.

The EUR/USD is on pace to close on the down side of the 200-day SMA near 1.0830 for the tenth consecutive trading day as the pair gets plagued by regular bearish shocks, and bidders are struggling to dig their heels in and prevent further downside. The pair is still down over 3% from December’s peak bids near 1.1140.

