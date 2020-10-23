EUR/USD bulls lose grip of the 1.1800 level ahead of Presidential Debate

EUR/USD is dropping below crucial support as the dollar rallies ahead of the Presidential Debate.

It is expected to be a heated debate and could offer markets participants volatility.

EUR/USD has dropped in Tokyo as the US dollar climbs across the board ahead of the Presidential Debate.

The DXY is up 0.16% and on the 93 level after printing a high of 93.12 from a 92.92 low.

Subsequently, the euro has traded between a low of 1.1786 and 1.1823.

The show is about to start and it is expected to be a heated debate.

The Commission on Presidential Debates announced on Monday that they will mute each candidates’ microphone for two minutes during the initial response to six of the debate topics.

Trump is renowned for interrupting and taking control for which the rules now are that each candidate speaks uninterrupted, but 15 minutes of open discussion will follow without any muting, according to the commission.

However, that is not going to stop US President Donald Trump for taking control for the rest of the time.

EUR/USD levels

Overview Today last price 1.1789 Today Daily Change -0.0029 Today Daily Change % -0.25 Today daily open 1.1818 Trends Daily SMA20 1.1755 Daily SMA50 1.1798 Daily SMA100 1.1627 Daily SMA200 1.1295 Levels Previous Daily High 1.1867 Previous Daily Low 1.1811 Previous Weekly High 1.1827 Previous Weekly Low 1.1688 Previous Monthly High 1.2011 Previous Monthly Low 1.1612 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1833 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1846 Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1797 Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1777 Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1742 Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1853 Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1888 Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1909



