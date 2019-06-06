EUR/USD: Bullish breakout invalidated ahead of the ECB

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole
  • EUR/USD charted a bearish engulfing candle on Wednesday, invalidating Monday’s bullish breakout. 
  • The ECB is expected to keep rates unchanged. 
  • The focus is on ECB’s forward guidance on interest rates and TLTRO 3

EUR/USD is lacking clear directional bias ahead of the all-important European Central Bank (ECB) rate decision, due today at 11:45 GMT. 

The currency pair witnessed a descending triangle breakout on Monday. The bearish-to-bullish trend change, however, was short-lived with the pair forming a bearish engulfing candle on Wednesday. 

Hence, the immediate outlook is neutral. A break below 1.1220 would validate the bearish engulfing candle and open the doors to retest of recent lows near 1.11. On the higher side, a daily close above the 100-day MA, currently at 1.1273, is needed to revive the bullish outlook. 

As of writing, the pair is trading at 1.1230, representing little change on the day. 

Focus on the ECB

The European Central Bank is widely expected to keep key policy tools unchanged. 

The central bank has little room to sound hawkish, courtesy of escalating trade tensions, resulting fears of recession, slowdown in Germany and lingering Brexit uncertainty,

That said, the German economic slowdown and the anemic consumer spending across Eurozone is generally accepted by now and may have been priced in by markets. 

So, potential downward revision of the inflation and growth forecasts and dovish comments by ECB’s Draghi may have little impact on the EUR.

However, the shared currency may take a hit and settle below 1.1220 if the ECB pushes out rate hike plans to the spring or summer of 2020. Also, a bigger-than-expected downward revision of inflation forecasts and the talk of new loans programs beyond TLTRO, if any, could also influence the EUR pairs. 

The shared currency may drop below the key support at 1.1220 ahead of the ECB if Eurozone’s first quarter gross domestic product and jobs data for the first quarter, due at 09:00 GMT, disappoints expectations. 

Technical Levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.123
Today Daily Change 0.0010
Today Daily Change % 0.09
Today daily open 1.122
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1189
Daily SMA50 1.121
Daily SMA100 1.1277
Daily SMA200 1.1372
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1307
Previous Daily Low 1.122
Previous Weekly High 1.1218
Previous Weekly Low 1.1116
Previous Monthly High 1.1266
Previous Monthly Low 1.1107
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1253
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1274
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.119
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1161
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1103
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1278
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1336
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1365

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

