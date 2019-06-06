EUR/USD technical analysis: 1.1220 is the level to defend for bulls

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole
  • EUR/USD charted a bearish engulfing candle on Wednesday. 
  • The bearish engulfing candle makes today’s close pivotal. 
  • A break below 1.1220 will likely invite stronger selling pressure. 

EUR/USD jumped to a three-week high of 1.1307 in the US trading hours on Wednesday only to fall all the way back to 1.1220 by daily close.

Essentially, the common currency created a bearish engulfing candle on Wednesday. 

A break below 1.1220 would validate Wednesday’s bearish engulfing candle and open the doors to retest of the recent low of 1.1116. 

On the higher side, a daily close above the 100-day moving average resistance at 1.1272 is needed to revive the bullish view put forward by Monday’s descending triangle breakout. 

As of writing, the spot is trading at 1.1232, having failed to secure a daily close above the 100-day MA in the previous two trading days. 

Daily chart

Trend: Bearish below 1.1220

Technical levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1232
Today Daily Change 0.0012
Today Daily Change % 0.11
Today daily open 1.122
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1189
Daily SMA50 1.121
Daily SMA100 1.1277
Daily SMA200 1.1372
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1307
Previous Daily Low 1.122
Previous Weekly High 1.1218
Previous Weekly Low 1.1116
Previous Monthly High 1.1266
Previous Monthly Low 1.1107
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1253
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1274
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.119
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1161
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1103
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1278
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1336
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1365

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

