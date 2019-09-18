EUR/USD bounces off lows, back near 1.1050 ahead of FOMC

- EUR/USD dropped and rebounded from lows near 1.1030.
- EMU final CPI fell in line with the preliminary readings.
- The Fed is expected to reduce the FFTR by 25 bps later today.
After bottoming out in the area below 1.1040, EUR/USD has managed to regain some poise and is now trading in the 1.1055/60 band.
EUR/USD all the attention on the FOMC
Spot is alternating gains with losses so far this week following two consecutive weekly advances, always on the back of the improved stance around the buck and expectations surrounding today’s FOMC event.
Around EUR, market participants appear to have already digested last week’s ECB announcements and are now focused on the upcoming FOMC meeting, where the Fed is expected to lower its FFTR by 25 bps.
In addition, investors will closely follow Chief Powell’s press conference as well as the updated projections for inflation and economic growth.
Closer to home, final inflation figures for the month of August in Euroland showed headline prices rose 0.1% MoM and 1.0% over the last twelve months. Core prices rose 0.9% on a yearly basis.
What to look for around EUR
EUR/USD is trading without a clear direction so far this week. In fact, EUR lost some shine following the recent peaks beyond 1.11 the figure, recorded after the ECB announced €20 billion/month in bond purchases under the re-launched QE programme. The occasional recovery in spot, however, is seen as corrective only always against the backdrop of unremitting slowdown in the region, looser for longer monetary conditions by the ECB and the likelihood that the German economy could slip into technical recession in Q3. Adding to this gloomy scenario, potential US tariffs on imports of EU cars remain well on the table, while persistent uncertainty around Brexit adds to the downbeat outlook.
EUR/USD levels to watch
At the moment, the pair is losing 0.15% at 1.1053 and a break below 1.0990 (low Sep.16) would target 1.0925 (2019 low Sep.3) en route to 1.0839 (monthly low May 11 2017). On the other hand, the next up barrier aligns at 1.1109 (monthly high Sep.13) seconded by 1.1163 (high Aug.26) and finally 1.1178 (100-day SMA).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tension remains elevated ahead of the Fed
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1050, confined to a narrow range ahead of the all-important Fed decision. Chair Powell is set to cut rates by 25bps but signal no further stimulus is on the cards.
GBP/USD recovers within range
The GBP/USD pair is posting a modest advance after Wall Street’s opening as demand for the greenback is limited ahead of the US Federal Reserve decision. Poor UK inflation figures contain advances.
USD/JPY holds on to recovery gains above 108.00 ahead of Fed
Not only upbeat trade numbers from Japan but upbeat trade/political headlines also help the USD/JPY pair to remain firm around 108.20 prior to Wednesday’s European session. Focus on FOMC decision.
Gold: Pivots around $1500 mark, awaits FOMC policy update
Gold extended its sideways consolidative price action through the early European session on Wednesday and was seen pivoting around the key $1500 psychological mark, awaiting FOMC policy decision.
Top 3 price prediction Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum: Cryptos seeing multiple launches into the universe
The Altcoin market has quickly confirmed Tuesday’s analysis with flashing rises in the last 24 hours. The two eternal aspirants to lead the crypto market – Ethereum and XRP – are rising sharply against Bitcoin and increasing its value rapidly.