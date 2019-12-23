EUR/USD: Bounce still capped below 1.1100 ahead of US data

- US dollar corrects lower broadly amid fresh trade optimism.
- Falling Treasury yields lend support to EUR/USD’s bounce.
- Focus on US Durable Goods data amid pre-Xmas light trading.
EUR/USD is seen breaking its Asian bearish consolidation phase to the upside in early European trading, as the bulls yearn to regain the 1.11 handle amid quiet pre-Christmas holiday trading and broad-based US dollar correction.
US Durable Goods Orders data to offer fresh direction?
The US dollar is retreating further away from the two-week tops reached against its main peers last Friday at 97.76, with the US dollar index now trading near daily lows of 97.61. The renewed weakness in Treasury yields amid cautious optimism is seen dragging the greenback broadly lower.
US President Trump hinted on Saturday that the phase one trade deal will be signed “very shortly” while China announced that it will adjust the tariffs on the American goods, effective Jan. 1. Markets cheer the trade positively headlines but a sense of caution prevails amid light trading in the lead upto the year-end holiday season.
However, the upside attempts in the spot appear limited, as Friday’s strong US growth numbers will continue to support the USD bulls, with easing US-China trade tensions and solid US fundamentals likely to run down expectations of Fed rate cuts next years.
Looking ahead, the immediate focus now remains on the German Bundesbank monthly economic report for fresh trading incentives while the US Durable Good Orders data will likely provide the next direction in the prices. Also, thin trading conditions could exacerbate the moves in the major.
EUR/USD Technical levels to consider
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1085
|Today Daily Change
|0.0007
|Today Daily Change %
|0.06
|Today daily open
|1.1077
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1081
|Daily SMA50
|1.1082
|Daily SMA100
|1.1066
|Daily SMA200
|1.115
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1126
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1066
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1176
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1066
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1176
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0981
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1089
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1104
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1054
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.103
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0993
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1114
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.115
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1174
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Bounce still capped below 1.1100 ahead of US data
EUR/USD's upside attempts remain capped below 1.1100 amid fresh trade optimism and pre-Xmas slowing volumes. The spot is on track to end 2019 on a negative note, eyes US Durable Good data for fresh impetus.
GBP/USD stalls four-day losing streak despite UK’s political jitters
Traders seem to ignore waning political optimism at the UK as the GBP/USD pair pauses the previous week’s declines while hovering just ahead of the 1.30 handle heading into the London open.
Forex Today: Pre-Xmas quiet trading seeps in alongside US-China trade optimism
Mixed market mood amid fresh trade optimism, geopolitical headlines, and pre-Xmas slowing volumes kept the US dollar broadly subdued, off the two-week tops.
Gold: Funnelling down to short-term triangle break
Gold extends recent bounce from 38.2% Fib retracement. A sustained upside break of the triangle can challenge the monthly high. The last week’s low can please sellers after the triangle’s downside break.
USD/JPY flirting with session lows, below mid-109.00s
The USD/JPY pair surrendered the early modest gains and has now retreated to the lower end of its Asian session trading range, around the 109.40 region.