EUR/USD bears target 1.0800 on daily Doji, mixed Fed talks ahead of ECB Bulletin, German inflation

- EUR/USD justifies the previous day’s bearish candlestick to refresh intraday low, prints the biggest intraday loss in four day.
- A less hawkish ECB talks join consolidation ahead of the key inflation numbers to tease Euro bears.
- Fed officials also appear unclear about their next moves even as banking fears recede.
- ECB’s Economic Bulletin, preliminary readings of Germany’s HICP for March eyed for fresh impulse.
EUR/USD bears are in the driver’s seat after a four-day off as the major currency pair drops to 1.0830 while extending the previous day’s U-turn from the weekly high amid early Thursday. In doing so, the Euro pair portrays the market’s consolidation ahead of the key German inflation data and the European Central Bank’s (ECB) monthly Economic Bulletin. Additionally, the market’s cautious mood and the US Dollar’s sustained recovery also weigh on the quote of late.
That said, the pair refreshed the weekly top on Wednesday after ECB policymaker Peter Kazimir and Chief Economist Philip Lane advocated for further rate hikes. However, ECB Policymaker Isabel Schnabel said that underlying inflation in the Eurozone is proving sticky and hence raised doubts about the regional central bank’s future hawkish bias.
On the other hand, Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s teasing of one more rate hike joined Fed Vice Chair for Supervision Michael Barr’s emphasis on data dependency to allow the US Dollar to remain firmer. On the same line could be Fed Chair Powell’s push for alteration in deposit insurance.
It should be noted that Germany’s GfK Consumer Confidence figures for March improved to -29.5 from -30.6 revised prior, not to forget mentioning -29.2 market forecasts. The US Pending Home Sales for February, however, grew 0.8% MoM versus -3.0% expected and 8.1% prior.
On a broader scale, the optimism surrounding the technology and banking sector puts a floor under the EUR/USD prices even as nuclear threats from Russia and North Korea join the US-China tussles to weigh on the risk profile and the pair prices of late.
While portraying the mood, the S&P 500 Futures struggle around a one-week high marked the previous day, while ignoring Wall Street’s upbeat performance, whereas the US 10-year and two-year Treasury bond yields grind higher after teasing the bond buyers the previous day.
Looking ahead, the ECB’s Economic Bulletin and Germany’s preliminary readings of the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) gauge for March will be crucial for the EUR/USD pair traders to watch considering the latest reduction in the inflation woes and the USD rebound.
Technical analysis
Wednesday’s Doji candlestick on the EUR/USD pair’s daily chart gains more attention from the sellers as it stands at the weekly top.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0833
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0011
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.10%
|Today daily open
|1.0844
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0698
|Daily SMA50
|1.073
|Daily SMA100
|1.0639
|Daily SMA200
|1.0338
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0871
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0818
|Previous Weekly High
|1.093
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0631
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1033
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0533
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0851
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0838
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0818
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0791
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0764
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0871
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0898
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0925
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
