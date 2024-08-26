EUR/USD backslides in broad-market Greenback bounce

EUR/USD failed to capture 1.1200 on Monday as markets pare back risk flows.

Economic calendar remains tepid after blustery showing last week.

EU inflation, US PCE inflation to dominate the late-week data docket.

EUR/USD pared back recent gains on Monday, slipping back from 1.1200 as traders ease off the gas pedal in broad-market Dollar-negative flows that sent Fiber into its highest bids in 13-months last week. Market risk appetite remains on balance to get the new trading week fired up, but Greenback pressure caught a relief as investors gear up for the long wait to key inflation figures due late this week.

Forex Today: A September rate cut now looks at US data releases

Preliminary EU Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) inflation is slated for release on Friday, with little else of note in the way until then. Pan-EU core HICP inflation is forecast to tick down to 2.8% from 2.9% for the year ended in August.

Most of the trading week will be a quiet affair on the economic calendar. Q2 US Gross Domestic Product (GDP) figures are slated for Thursday, but are broadly expected to hold steady at 2.8% on an annualized basis. Friday could be a kicker for markets that are increasingly focused on the timing and pace of rate cuts from the Fed, with July’s US core Personal Consumption Expenditure - Price Index (PCE) inflation print set to hold steady at 0.2% MoM. The YoY PCE inflation figure is actually expected to tick upwards to 2.7% from 2.6%, but investors are confident that inflation has made enough progress towards the Fed’s 2% target that it will count as “close enough” to still keep the way open to a first rate cut on September 18.

What happened on Monday?

US Durable Goods Order in July rallied a surprising 9.9% MoM, well above the forecast 4.0% and entirely reversing the previous month’s revised -6.9% contraction.

Despite the upswing on Durable Goods Orders, some trepidation remains; excluding Transportation spending, Durable Goods Orders actually contracted -0.2% MoM, worse than the forecast 0.0% and the previous month’s tepid 0.1%, which was revised down from 0.5%.

EUR/USD price forecast

EUR/USD is on pace for its best single-month performance since November of 2022, up over 3.1% just in the month of August. Despite Monday’s technical exhaustion pullback, Fiber has gained ground for four consecutive trading weeks, and is bidding well above the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 1.0832.

Despite a healthy bid deep into bull country, Fiber is running a deep exposure to a bearish pullback, and a lack of topside momentum could see price action tumble all the way back to the 50-day EMA at 1.0925.

EUR/USD daily chart