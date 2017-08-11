EUR/USD - All eyes on Inflation differential and trend line support

EUR/USD - All eyes on Inflation differential and trend line supportBy Omkar Godbole
The EUR/USD pair dropped to a low of 1.1704 yesterday before ending the day with moderate gains at 1.1772 on the back of a dismal US PPI reading.
Trend line support is a tough nut to crack
Despite the risk-off tone and the improvement in the US-German 10-yr yield spread, the support offered by the trend line sloping upwards from the June 23 low and July 13 low has remained intact. Moreover, the previous two daily candles carry a long lower shadow/tails, which highlights dip demand.
US inflation is finally picking up
A Bloomberg survey shows the core CPI, which excludes food and energy, probably rose 0.2% in July. If the actual reading does match estimate, it would mark an end of a four-month streak of below forecast readings.
It is crystal clear by now that the fate of the USD is directly tied to inflation readings. A better-than-expected core CPI could yield a break below the rising trend line support seen today at 1.1708.
On the other hand, a weak CPI reading would weaken the case for a Fed rate hike, add credence to the daily candles with long lower shadows and shall open doors for a re-test of the recent highs around 1.1910 levels.
The US CPI reading is due at 12:30 GMT. Meanwhile, the final German CPI reading may not move markets, unless there is significant upward/downward revision of the preliminary numbers.
EUR/USD Technical Levels
The spot remains flat lined around 1.1770. A break above 1.18 [10-DMA] would expose 1.1824 [Aug 8 high], above which a major hurdle is seen directly at 1.1910 [recent high]. On the downside, an end of the day close below 1.1708 [trend line support] would indicate that the rally from the June 20 low of 1.1119 has ended. The spot could then test support at 1.1613 [July 26 low] and 1.1583 [July18 high].
|TREND INDEX
|OB/OS INDEX
|VOLATILY INDEX
|15M
|Bearish
|Neutral
|Shrinking
|1H
|Bearish
|Neutral
|Shrinking
|4H
|Bearish
|Neutral
|Shrinking
|1D
|Bullish
|Neutral
|Shrinking
|1W
|Slightly Bullish
|Overbought
|High
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.