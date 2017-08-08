EUR/USD: Signs of a 400-pips bull trap as US inflation expectations rise

The EUR/USD rose to a high of 1.1814 yesterday and extended gains to 1.1824 in the Asian session today. The spot has retraced 50% of the Friday’s high-low, but remains below 1.1828, which is the 1-hour 100-MA and more importantly, it is the 61.8% Fib R of high-low.

A 400-pips bull trap

The chart above shows the EUR/USD rally from the January low of 1.0341 has been accompanied by a steady decline in the inflation expectations.

We have repeatedly stated that the fate of the US dollar is directly dependent on the price pressures.

The chart above also shows the move from 1.14 to 1.18 was accompanied by the rising US 10-year break even inflation rate [difference between the yield on the US 10-yr treasury inflation protected security and the 10-year Treasury yield].

Thus, it could be concluded that the 400-pips rally [1.14-1.18] could be a bull trap. This goes well with the overbought 14-day RSI and the last week’s failure to hold above the weekly 200-MA last week.

Also worth noting is - the spread between the US-German 10-year yield has breached the falling channel to the higher side.

The Eurozone and the US data docket is light. The German trade number is hardly a market mover. Thus, the focus remains on the broader market sentiment.

EUR/USD Technical Levels

The spot was last seen trading around 1.1813 levels. A break above 1.1828 [1-hour 100-MA + 61.8% Fib R of Friday’s high-low] would expose 1.1869 [monthly 50-MA] and 1.19 [zero levels]. On the lower side, a breakdown of support at 1.1790 [10-DMA] would open up downside towards 1.1770 [previous day’s low] and 1.1728 [Friday’s low]. The daily RSI is turning lower from the overbought territory.