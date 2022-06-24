EUR/USD advances towards 1.0550 despite escalating hawkish Fed bets

  • EUR/USD is marching towards 1.0550 as the DXY is performing lackluster.
  • Fed Powell’s testimony has failed to bring a notable impact on the DXY prices.
  • For further guidance, investors will focus on the US Durable Goods Orders.

The EUR/USD pair is advancing gradually towards the critical hurdle of 1.0550 as an underperformance is expected from the US dollar index (DXY) amid the unavailability of any potential trigger in Friday’s session. The asset has remained sideways in the Asian session and an upside break from the consolidation is expected after overstepping the intraday high at 1.0538.

It looks like the downbeat US Purchase Managers Index (PMI) is fetching exhaustion in the DXY. The Manufacturing PMI landed at 52.4, much lower than forecasts and the prior print of 56 and 57 respectively. Also, the Services PMI slipped sharply to 51.6 from the consensus of 53.5 and the prior print of 53.4.

The hawkish commentary from Federal Reserve (Fed) chair Jerome Powell in his testimony has failed to bring a notable impact on the DXY prices. It won’t be wrong to state that the market participants have discounted the fact that policy tightening will continue for a prolonged period.

Going forward, the release of the US Durable Goods Orders is expected to bring a decisive move in the asset, which is due on Monday. A preliminary estimate for the economic data is 0.6%, higher than the former release of 0.5%. The preliminary estimate is hinting that the demand prospects in the US economy are much intact.

On the eurozone front, investors are keeping an eye on the Germany IFO Business Climate figures. The economic data indicates the current conditions and business expectations in Germany. A marginal fall is expected in the economic indicator to 92.9 from the prior print of 93.

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.0538
Today Daily Change 0.0015
Today Daily Change % 0.14
Today daily open 1.0523
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.0603
Daily SMA50 1.0609
Daily SMA100 1.0857
Daily SMA200 1.1144
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.0581
Previous Daily Low 1.0483
Previous Weekly High 1.0601
Previous Weekly Low 1.0359
Previous Monthly High 1.0787
Previous Monthly Low 1.035
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.052
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0544
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0477
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0431
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0379
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.0575
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.0627
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.0674

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news Join Telegram

Recommended content

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

GBP/USD defends gains below 1.2300 on mixed UK Retail Sales

GBP/USD defends gains below 1.2300 on mixed UK Retail Sales

GBP/USD is defending gains below 1.2300 after the mixed UK May Retail Sales failed to impress GBP bulls. The UK Conservative Party lost two Parliamentary seats in the by-elections, as risks to PM Johnson's leadership mounted. BOE-speak eyed. 

GBP/USD News

EUR/USD advances towards 1.0550 despite escalating hawkish Fed bets

EUR/USD advances towards 1.0550 despite escalating hawkish Fed bets

EUR/USD is marching towards 1.0550 as the DXY is performing lackluster. Fed Powell’s testimony has failed to bring a notable impact on the DXY prices. For further guidance, investors will focus on the US Durable Goods Orders.

EUR/USD News

Gold keeps bounce off 61.8% Fibo near $1,830 despite recession woes

Gold keeps bounce off 61.8% Fibo near $1,830 despite recession woes

Gold Price (XAU/USD) benefits from the US dollar weakness, as well as sluggish markets, as buyers poke $1,825 while consolidating the biggest daily loss in a week. The quote prints 0.18% intraday gains heading into Friday’s European session.

Gold News

Terra's LUNA price needs to show this accumulation pattern, here's why

Terra's LUNA price needs to show this accumulation pattern, here's why

Terra's LUNA price is still in an unfortunate situation. Buying early may not be the best idea, but the technicals should continue under surveillance for potential entries. 

Read more

FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations

FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations

Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!

BECOME PREMIUM

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures