EUR/NZD Price Analysis: Bulls seek out upside confluence targets

EUR/NZD bulls are stepping in and targeting the prior support.

The areas on confluence are compelling targets.

EUR/NZD is stalling on the downside which raises prospects of an upside move to test prior support.

Daily chart

The 38.2% Fibonacci retracement, as it stands, has a perfect confluence with the prior support as an upside target.

30-min chart

The 30-min chart is testing the 21 EMA that guards a run towards the confluence of targets as illustrated above.