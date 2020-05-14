EUR/NOK continues to feel heavy even on days with limited news flow and flat-to-sour risk appetite, according to Danske Bank.

Key quotes

“Tuesday’s revised fiscal budget showed a further rise in the estimated NOK buying need of NOK37.5bn.”

“We expect the NOK buying amount to rise substantially later this month when the government is likely to present a phase-3 stimulus package.”

“As long as COVID19 news does not sour significantly, we favour more EUR/NOK downside.”