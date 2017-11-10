EUR/NOK keeps the 9.25-9.40 range – Danske Bank

EUR/NOK keeps the 9.25-9.40 range – Danske BankBy Pablo Piovano
Senior Analyst at Danske Bank Morten Helt expects the cross to remain within the current 9/25-9.40 range for the time being.
Key Quotes
“In the Scandies, EUR/NOK has respected the 9.25-9.40 range despite the disappointing inflation release out of Norway yesterday morning. In our view, it did not come as a big surprise that we did not see a larger spot reaction as (1) one factor could primarily explain the disappointing release (food prices) and (2) Norges Bank is unlikely to send any new signals at the 26 October meeting, leaving two additional inflation prints for it to react to at the key December meeting”.
“Meanwhile, the latest string of data out of Norway has clearly been on the disappointing side, which actually adds another argument for putting on a bullish EUR/NOK position as we approach year-end. Hence, our fundamental predisposition remains to enter a long EUR/NOK option trade on dips in the 9.25-9.40 range”.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.