EUR/JPY upside capped by the 55-day SMA near 124.40

- EUR/JPY remains under pressure well below the 124.00 mark.
- The Japanese yen stays bid and keeps weighing on the cross.
- US flash Consumer Sentiment next of relevance in the calendar.
The persistent buying interest in the Japanese safe haven continues to put EUR/JPY under pressure and forces it to extend the drop to the 123.40 region on Friday, or new 2-month lows.
EUR/JPY now looks to data
Following a brief test of the 124.40 region – coincident with the 55-day SMA - early in the Asian trading hours, the selling bias resurfaced in EUR/JPY in response to the strong sentiment favouring the Japanese yen.
The cross not only broke below the 124.00 level soon afterwards, but it also recorded fresh multi-week lows in the vicinity of 123.40, all amidst the mild bias towards the risk aversion.
In the docket, earlier Japanese inflation figures gauged by the National Core CPI showed consumer prices contracted 0.4% on a year to August, matching previous estimates.
Closer to home, the current account surplus in the broad Euroland widened to €25.5 billion during July. Across the ocean, the preliminary gauge of the US Consumer Sentiment for the month of September is coming up next.
EUR/JPY relevant levels
At the moment the cross is losing 0.33% at 123.68 and a drop below 123.31 (monthly low Sep.18) would aim for 122.87 (monthly high Jan.16) and finally 122.04 (100-day SMA). On the upside, the next up barrier is located at 125.30 (21-day SMA) followed by 126.46 (weekly high Sep.10) and then 127.07 (2020 high Sep.1).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls below 1.1850 as US consumer sentiment beats
EUR/USD is trading under1.1850, off the previous levels as US consumer sentiment beat estimates with 78.9 points. The Fed refrained from adding more stimulus, supporting the dollar earlier in the week. Investors are eyeing fiscal stimulus talks.
GBP/USD falls as the EU reportedly objects Johnson's bill
GBP/USD is trading around 1.2950, off the highs. According to reports, the EU remains opposed to UK PM Johnson's controversial bill, which violates the Brexit accord.
XAU/USD struggles to move back above 100-hour SMA
Gold regained some positive traction on the last trading day of the week and recovered a part of the previous day's losses to over one-week lows. The commodity held on to its intraday gains and traded above the $1950 level through the mid-European session.
Ethereum hits Bitcoin's bid to lead the market
Bitcoin risks dominance after the strong rise of Ethereum. Technical indicators show some significant discrepancies keeping the stress on the board. Sentiment levels are improving and bordering on optimism.
WTI: Clings to 50-DMA above $41, focus on Friday’s close
WTI (futures on Nymex) consolidates the three-winning streak above $41 mark on Friday, as the bulls await a fresh catalyst for the next push higher.