- EUR/JPY quickly reverses Tuesday’s up move, back near 118.30.
- Lower US yields fuel the demand for JPY.
- Flash EMU Q2 GDP came in at 0.25 QoQ and 1.1% YoY.
The now increasing buying interest around the Japanese Yen is dragging EUR/JPY to fresh daily lows in the 118.30 region.
EUR/JPY weaker on yields, risk-off mood
The cross is fading further yesterday’s positive price action, coming under increasing selling pressure after breaking below the 200-hour and 100-hour SMAs at 118.62 and 118.45, respectively.
The risk-off sentiment has resurfaced among traders today, pushing yields of the key US 10-year note to sub-1.6% levels, area last visited in September 2016. In addition, the US 2y-10y yield curve has inverted for the first time since 2007, starting at the same time the countdown for a potential US recession (usually) within the next 22 months.
In the docket, more and more bad news for Germany, as the economy is seen contracting 0.1% QoQ during the April-June period as per today’s advanced GDP figures. In the broader euro area, Q2 GDP is expected at 0.2% inter-quarter and 1.1% YoY. Additional poor results in Euroland saw the Industrial Production contracting at a monthly 1.6% during June and 2.6% over the last twelve months.
EUR/JPY relevant levels
At the moment the cross is losing 0.72% at 118.37 and a breakdown of 117.51 (2019 low Aug.12) would open the door to 114.85 (2017 low Apr.17) and finally 113.71 (monthly low Nov.9 2016). On the upside, the next hurdle is located at 119.58 (high Aug.14) followed by 119.84 (21-day SMA) and then 121.13 (55-day SMA).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises toward 1.1200 as US and German recession fears grow
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.1200 as the US bond yield curve inverts and points to a recession. Earlier, Germany reported the economy contracted in Q2. The US-Sino trade war is weighing.
GBP/USD rises above 1.2050 after inflation beat, amid Brexit uncertainty
GBP/USD is trading above 1.2050 after UK inflation beat expectations with 2.1% YoY. Ex-Chancellor of the Exchequer Hammond has said leaving without a deal would be a "betrayal."
USD/JPY recovers to 106.50 amid mixed market sentiment
USD/JPY is seen making a minor recovery from 106.25 lows, but the bulls appear to lack follow-through amid concerns over the Hong Kong unrest and poor Chinese data while US-China trade optimism remains supportive.
Gold seesaws around $1500 as markets move away from risk-on
Having surged to the fresh multi-year top near $1,535, and declining afterward on upbeat trade news, Gold takes the rounds to $1,500 mark ahead of Wednesday’s European open.
Inverted Yield Curve Will Keep Volatility Alive
The longer a yield curve stays inverted, the higher the likelihood of a recession within one-year. While this does not mean that returns (mainly equity) will be lower, it does (historically) mean that price action across all asset classes will be very volatile.