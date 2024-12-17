EUR/JPY trades below 161.50 after pulling back from four-week highs

- EUR/JPY retreats after hitting a four-week-high of 162.47 on Tuesday.
- The German IFO Business Climate came in at 84.7 in December, down from November’s 85.6 reading.
- The JPY may struggle due to increased chances of the BoJ holding off on a rate hike on Thursday.
EUR/JPY halts its two days of gains, pulling back from a four-week high of 162.47, which was marked on Tuesday. The downside of the EUR/JPY cross is bolstered by the release of mixed German data from the CESifo Group, trading around 161.30 during the European hours.
The headline German IFO Business Climate Index declined to 84.7 in December, from the previous reading of 85.6. Meanwhile, the Current Economic Assessment Index improved to 85.1 from 84.3 in November, surpassing the estimated 84.0. However, the Expectations Index, reflecting firms' outlook for the next six months, dropped sharply to 84.4 in December compared to 87.0 in November.
The Euro faces challenges following the dovish remarks from ECB President Christine Lagarde on Monday. Lagarde spoke at the Annual Economics Conference, indicating that the ECB is prepared to cut rates further if incoming data confirm that disinflation remains on track. Lagarde also signaled a shift in policy stance, noting that the previous bias toward maintaining "sufficiently restrictive" rates is no longer warranted.
Moreover, data showed on Monday that Eurozone PMI figures exceeded expectations in December; however, Services PMI surveys remain in contraction territory amid growing concerns about a deepening economic slowdown in Europe, which continues to weigh on investor and business sentiment. Traders are expected to focus on
However, the downside of the EUR/JPY cross would be limited as the Japanese Yen (JPY) may depreciate due to the rising likelihood that the Bank of Japan (BoJ) may avoid an interest rate hike on Thursday.
The markets are currently pricing in less than a 30% chance of a BoJ’s rate hike in December. Several Bank of Japan (BoJ) policymakers seem in no hurry to tighten monetary policy further, given the minimal risk of inflation overshooting despite Japan's persistently near-zero borrowing costs.
Reports suggested the central bank sees "little cost" in delaying further tightening, preferring to wait for more evidence of wage growth before implementing additional policy adjustments. Japan's economy minister, Ryosei Akazawa, reaffirmed that the Bank of Japan and the government will collaborate on appropriate monetary policies.
Economic Indicator
IFO – Business Climate
This German business sentiment index released by the CESifo Group is closely watched as an early indicator of current conditions and business expectations in Germany. The Institute surveys more than 7,000 enterprises on their assessment of the business situation and their short-term planning. The positive economic growth anticipates bullish movements for the EUR, while a low reading is seen as negative (or bearish).Read more.
Last release: Tue Dec 17, 2024 09:00
Frequency: Monthly
Actual: 84.7
Consensus: 85.6
Previous: 85.7
Source: IFO Institute
