EUR/JPY technical analysis: Doji, 50-day EMA question bulls ahead of the ECB

- EUR/JPY again confronts 50-day EMA after registering a Doji candlestick formation on Wednesday.
- The bearish formation gets confirmed on the pair’s break below 118.25.
- An upside clearance of short-term EMA can aim for the 50% Fibonacci retracement level.
Despite trading near the highest levels in four-weeks, the EUR/JPY pair remains skeptical of further upside as it takes the bids to 119.00 ahead of the European session open on Thursday.
The Euro traders are awaiting the key event, namely monetary policy meeting by the European Central Bank (ECB), with most expecting a heavily dovish outcome as the President Mario Draghi will be heading the policymakers for the second-last time before he leaves the boat in October.
The negatives are pair’s trading below the 50-day exponential moving average (EMA) following Wednesday’s Doji candle formation on the daily chart.
As a result, sellers are waiting for a downside break below Tuesday’s low surrounding 118.25 in order to target 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of July-September declines, near 117.60. Further, pair’s south-run past-117.60 can please sellers with a late-August low near 116.60 ahead of offering current month’s bottom around 115.85.
On the upside, pair’s successful break above 50-day EMA level of 119.13 could further escalate the recovery towards 50% Fibonacci retracement level of 119.60 and then to 120.00 round-figure. Additionally, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement and 100-day EMA, around 120.50 and 120.70 respectively, will entertain bulls afterward.
EUR/JPY daily chart
Trend: pullback expected
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|119.01
|Today Daily Change
|29 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.24%
|Today daily open
|118.72
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|117.74
|Daily SMA50
|119.34
|Daily SMA100
|121.01
|Daily SMA200
|123.32
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|119.18
|Previous Daily Low
|118.29
|Previous Weekly High
|118.62
|Previous Weekly Low
|115.86
|Previous Monthly High
|120.72
|Previous Monthly Low
|116.57
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|118.63
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|118.84
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|118.28
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|117.84
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|117.4
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|119.17
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|119.61
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|120.05
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD sidelined above 1.10, the bar set too high for ECB?
EUR/USD is trading sideways above 1.10 ahead of the all-important ECB rate decision due later today at 1145 GMT. A 10-bps rate cut and QE worth €20 billion per month are already priced-in. The EUR may rise sharply if the ECB falls short of expectations.
GBP/USD pays little heed to UK politics ahead of US CPI
GBP/USD cares less for the UK political headlines as investors await the US CPI data. The Yellowhammer report confirms previously leaked truths while PM Johnson keep struggling to hold the power. Focus on ECB, US CPI ahead.
USD/JPY extends the gains on 108.00 amid trade progress
USD/JPY is bid for the fourth straight day and hovering near fresh six-week tops reached at 108.17. The rise could be associated with the US 10-year treasury yield's recovery to 1.76% amid US-China trade optimism.
Gold: Bottoming below 1500s, bears look for a break of 1480
Gold remains heavy despite the bottoming signals below the 1,500s. The August support line has been broken but bears are not committing to short positions, likely as geopolitical uncertainties remain on the boil.
Asian stocks rise to six-week highs on easing US-China trade tensions
Asian stocks are better bid with MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares trading at six-week highs, courtesy of the easing US-CN trade tensions. The index is trading 0.20% higher on the day at 512, the level last seen on Aug. 1.