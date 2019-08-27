EUR/JPY technical analysis: Clings to 23.6% Fibo, 117.70/72 be the key upside barrier

- EUR/JPY seesaws near 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of its declines since August 13.
- 100-HMA, 38.2% Fibonacci retracement becomes the key resistance confluence.
Despite repeated bounces surrounding 23.6% Fibonacci retracement, EUR/JPY remains under pressure as it trades near 117.24 amid initial Asian session on Wednesday.
The quote remains well below 117.70/72 resistance-confluence, including 100-hour simple moving average (HMA) and 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of pair’s south-run since August 13.
As a result, sellers can target 117.00 and 116.80 on the break of recent lows close to 117.20.
Alternatively, pair’s sustained trading below 117.72 will trigger fresh run-up to weekly high surrounding 118.20 ahead of witnessing multiple resistances near 118.30.
EUR/JPY hourly chart
Trend: Bearish
-
- R3 1.2347
- R2 1.2317
- R1 1.2268
- PP 1.2238
-
- S1 1.2189
- S2 1.2159
- S3 1.211
