EUR/JPY technical analysis: 120.80/78 holds the gate for further selling towards January low

- The 13-month old trend-line support, latest low can question the EUR/JPY’s latest downpour.
- Bears’ sustained dominance can recall the current year bottoms.
Failure to cross 21-day moving average (21-DMA) continues to drag the EUR/JPY pair towards important support-zone as it trades near 121.15 on early Friday.
Oversold levels of 14-day relative strength index (RSI) highlights the strength of 120.80/78 support-zone comprising low and more than a year-long support-line (if ignoring January’s flash crash low).
In a case, prices slip under 120.78 on a daily closing basis, January month low near 118.85 could become next reference for the sellers while likely taking a halt near 120.00 round-figure in between the slump.
Alternatively, pair’s rise above 21-DMA level of 121.93 can trigger fresh up-moves to 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of September 2018 to January 2019 decline, at 122.21.
Also, successful trading above 122.21 enables the quote to question present month high around 123.81.
EUR/JPY daily chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|121.19
|Today Daily Change
|3 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.02%
|Today daily open
|121.16
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|121.96
|Daily SMA50
|123.38
|Daily SMA100
|124.4
|Daily SMA200
|126.22
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|121.93
|Previous Daily Low
|121.08
|Previous Weekly High
|123.18
|Previous Weekly Low
|121.58
|Previous Monthly High
|125.24
|Previous Monthly Low
|120.92
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|121.41
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|121.61
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|120.85
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|120.55
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|120.01
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|121.7
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|122.24
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|122.54
