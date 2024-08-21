EUR/JPY rises to near 162.00 due to record trade deficit in Japan, Eurozone PMI eyed

- EUR/JPY gains ground as Japan’s Trade Balance reported a deficit of ¥621.84 billion for July.
- Reuters poll showed that 31 out of 54 economists predicted that the BoJ would increase borrowing costs by year-end.
- The Euro receives support ahead of PMI data from the Eurozone and Germany scheduled for release on Wednesday.
EUR/JPY breaks its three-day losing streak, trading around 162.00 during the Asian hours on Wednesday. This upside of the EUR/JPY cross could be attributed to the tepid Japanese Yen (JPY) following the release of Trade Balance data on Wednesday.
Japan's Merchandise Trade Balance fell into a deficit of ¥621.84 billion in July, reversing the surplus of ¥224.0 billion reported in June and missing market estimates of a ¥330.7 billion shortfall. This marks the fifth deficit so far this year, as imports increased at a much faster pace than exports.
However, the downside of JPY could be restrained due to the growing likelihood of another near-term interest rate hike. Traders are also anticipating Bank of Japan (BoJ) Governor Kazuo Ueda's appearance in parliament on Friday, where he will discuss the central bank's decision last month to raise interest rates.
According to a Reuters poll published on Wednesday, more than half of the economists expect the Bank of Japan (BoJ) to raise interest rates again by the end of the year. In the August 13-19 survey, 31 out of 54 economists predicted that the BoJ would increase borrowing costs by year-end. The median forecast for the end-of-year rate is 0.50%, marking a 25 basis point increase.
In the Eurozone, traders expect the European Central Bank (ECB) to gradually lower interest rates. However, ECB officials have been cautious about committing to a specific rate-cut schedule, given concerns that inflationary pressures might pick up again.
On Tuesday, the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) data from the European Monetary Union (EMU) reported no month-on-month change for July, as anticipated. Meanwhile, the Core HICP fell by 0.2%, aligning with the decline seen in June.
Traders are likely to observe Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) data from the Eurozone and Germany scheduled for release on Thursday. HCOB Composite PMI for the Eurozone is expected to report a 50.1 reading, falling short of the previous reading of 50.2 reading.
Economic Indicator
Merchandise Trade Balance Total
The Merchandise Trade Balance Total released by the Ministry of Finance is a measure of balance amount between import and export. A positive value shows a trade surplus while a negative value shows a trade deficit. Japan is so much dependant on exports that the Japanese economy heavily relies on a trade surplus. Therefore, any variation in the figures influences the domestic economy. If a steady demand in exchange for Japanese exports is seen, that would turn into a positive.Read more.
Last release: Tue Aug 20, 2024 23:50
Frequency: Monthly
Actual: ¥-621.8B
Consensus: ¥-330.7B
Previous: ¥224B
Source: Ministry of Finance of Japan
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops toward 1.1100, as USD recovers ahead of Fed Minutes
EUR/USD is on a slippering slope toward 1.1100, snapping a three-day winning streak in the European session on Wednesday. The pair is weighed down by resurgent US Dollar demand, as markets turn cautious ahead of the annual US NFP revisions and the Fed Minutes.
GBP/USD retreats toward 1.3000 on renewed US Dollar demand
GBP/USD is pulling back toward 1.3000 in European trading on Wednesday, having hit yearly highs at 1.3052 on Tuesday. The US Dollar finds fresh demand amid a tepid risk tone, as traders await the US NFP revisions and the Fed Minutes for fresh cues on the policy path.
Gold remains poised to test $2,550, with eyes on Fed Minutes
Gold price is on the front foot above $2,510 in Wednesday’s Asian trading, consolidating the previous upsurge to a new all-time high of $2,532. Gold traders take account of broad risk-aversion and refrain from placing fresh bets ahead of the Minutes of the Fed July meeting due later on Wednesday.
Bitcoin price consolidates in $57,000 to $62,000 band
Bitcoin and Ethereum prices are expected to drop after struggling to break through critical resistance levels, and momentum indicators show bearish biases. In contrast, Ripple is showing stability near its daily support level of $0.544, suggesting a possible rebound.
US Dollar extends losses, Gold shines
The dollar’s misery is making gold shine like a new penny. The precious metal advanced to a fresh record yesterday backed by the rising expectation of Fed cuts and the lower US yields.