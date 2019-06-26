EUR/JPY rises further and tests resistance at 122.60

Euro heads for highest close versus the yen since June 11.

Rises further during the American session as the Euro climbs across the board.

The EUR/JPY constantly rose during all Wednesday supported by a decline of the Japanese yen across the board. However, the latest leg higher was boosted by an intraday rally of the Euro across the board.

The yen is among the worst performers weakened by an improvement in risk sentiment and by higher US yields that moved off lows. Comments yesterday from Federal Reserve officials, including Jerome Powell, tempered rate cut expectations and equity markets rose modestly today, recovering some of Tuesday’s losses.

The Euro gained momentum during the London fix and climbed on the market. EUR/USD lead by rising to 1.1390 and over the last hour lost momentum and pulled back modestly. Also, the strength in EUR/JPY eased. The pair peaked at 122.60 and as of writing trades at 122.55, near the highs, consolidating a daily gain of almost 80 pips.

The resistance at 122.60 capped the upside so far. If the Euro breaks and holds on top, it could target 122.90. The short-term bullish bias is likely to remain intact as long as price stands above 122.40.

EUR/JPY Overview Today last price 122.57 Today Daily Change 0.74 Today Daily Change % 0.61 Today daily open 121.83 Trends Daily SMA20 121.92 Daily SMA50 123.11 Daily SMA100 124.3 Daily SMA200 126.09 Levels Previous Daily High 122.47 Previous Daily Low 121.64 Previous Weekly High 122.13 Previous Weekly Low 120.94 Previous Monthly High 125.24 Previous Monthly Low 120.92 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 121.96 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 122.15 Daily Pivot Point S1 121.49 Daily Pivot Point S2 121.16 Daily Pivot Point S3 120.67 Daily Pivot Point R1 122.32 Daily Pivot Point R2 122.81 Daily Pivot Point R3 123.14



