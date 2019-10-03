- EUR/JPY tumbles to fresh 4-week lows near 117.20.
- Declining US yields pushes JPY higher.
- EMU Producer Prices disappointed once again.
The increasing demand for the Japanese safe haven keeps putting EUR/JPY under further downside pressure, now forcing it to recede to the low-117.00s, or multi-week lows.
EUR/JP now focused on US data, yields
The cross is trading in the negative territory since Monday. The down move has picked up pace after the miserable print from the US ISM manufacturing re-ignited concerns that a US recession could be in the offing in 2020/21.
Yields of the US 10-year note reacted with a sharp decline, boosting at the same time the appetite for JPY and thus dragging the cross lower.
On the EUR side, the ongoing recovery remains unable to trigger a squeeze higher, let alone a reversion in the trend.
On the docket, EMU’s Retail Sales came in mixed during August, while Producer Prices in the region contracted more than initially estimated.
Moving forward, all the attention will be on the US ISM Non-manufacturing, specially following Monday’s weak reading from the manufacturing gauge. On Friday, the main event will be the US monthly labour report for the month of September.
EUR/JPY relevant levels
At the moment the cross is retreating 0.11% at 117.32 and a breach of 117.24 (monthly low Oct.3) would expose 116.56 (low Aug.26) and finally 115.86 (2019 low Sep.3). On the flip side, the initial resistance aligns at 118.62 (55-day SMA) seconded by 120.01 (monthly high Sep.13) and then 120.15 (100-day SMA).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidating gains amid new tariffs, global worries
EUR/USD is trading around 1.0950, consolidating its gains. The greenback lost ground following disappointing US data. New American tariffs on EU goods also weigh. ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI is eyed.
GBP/USD remains cautious as EU examines Johnson's new Brexit plan
GBP/USD is trading below 1.23, marginally down. PM Johnson's new Brexit plan has not been rejected outright by the EU as talks continue. UK Services PMI disappointed with 49.5 points.
USD/JPY: challenging the neckline of a double top figure
Trade turmoil adds to concerns about US economic growth. US ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI seen at 55.0 in September. USD/JPY at risk of falling toward the 105.50 price zone.
Gold consolidates in a range, just below $1500 mark
Gold was seen oscillating in a narrow trading band, just below the key $1500 psychological mark, and consolidated the overnight goodish move up to weekly tops.
Can the global cryptocurrency industry auto-regulate and stay ahead of governments?
Self-regulation for cyber-punks? Cryptocurrencies may be taking another step in their maturing process. FXStreet's Tomàs Salles reports about a new initiative from the Delta Summit in Malta.