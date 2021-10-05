EUR/JPY remains bid and retakes the area above 129.00

- EUR/JPY adds to recent gains and surpasses 129.00.
- Higher yields support the buck and sink the Japanese yen.
- US ISM Non-Manufacturing next of note in the calendar.
EUR/JPY picks up extra pace and manages well to break above the key barrier at 129.00 the figure on turnaround Tuesday.
EUR/JPY targets the 200-day SMA
EUR/JPY advances for the second session in a row on Tuesday and manages to reclaim the area just past 129.00 the figure on the back of the resumption of the buying interest in the dollar and the rebound in US yields.
On the latter, yields of the US 10-year note advance beyond the key 1.50% yardstick, reaching at the same time new 3-day highs. The short end of the curve follows the same path and navigates multi-day highs past 0.28%.
The greenback, in the meantime, retakes the 94.00 barrier and above when tracked by the US Dollar Index (DXY) amidst the broad-based soft note in the risk complex.
In the docket, German and EMU final Services PMIs came at 56.2 and 56.4, respectively, in September; while Producer Prices in the euro bloc rose less than expected in August: 1.1% MoM and 13.4% YoY.
In the US, the ISM Non-Manufacturing will be the salient event later on Tuesday. Earlier, the trade deficit widened to $73.3B in August.
EUR/JPY relevant levels
So far, the cross is up 0.14% at 129.04 and a surpass of 129.45 (55-day SMA) would expose 129.72 (200-day SMA) and then 130.47 (weekly high Sep.29). On the downside, the next support comes at 128.51 (monthly low Oct.4) followed by 127.93 (monthly low Sep.23) and finally 127.00 (round level).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats below 1.16 as ISM Services PMI beats estimates
EUR/USD is trading under 1.16, falling after the US IMS Services PMI beat estimates with 61.9 vs. 60 expected. Investors are worried about higher energy costs, the US debt ceiling and China's indebted property developers, issues supporting the safe-haven dollar.
GBP/USD retreats toward 1.36 on fresh dollar strength
GBP/USD is trading above 1.36, losing ground after the dollar responded positively to the upbeat ISM Services PMI figure Sterling is weathering the EU-UK clash over the Northern Irish protocol and ongoing petrol shortages.
XAU/USD looks to test strong support at $1749
Gold price is consolidating the retreat from weekly highs of $1771, as the market mood improves and caps the rebound in the US dollar across its main peers.
Three reasons why Ethereum price is going to $5,000
Ethereum price has breached a bull flag pattern, forecasting a $4,816 target. Transactional data shows entry into the price discovery phase is closer than anticipated.
Forget the demand side, it’s the supply side that counts
Worth noting is the investment climate in the UK, which the CBI employers’ organization says is one of the worst among advanced economies.