EUR/JPY registers a fresh seven-year high at 142.30 despite surprisingly better Japan’s GDP

NEWS | | By Sagar Dua
Join Telegram
  • EUR/JPY has climbed above 142.30 despite an improvement in Japan’s GDP numbers.
  • The shared currency bulls are awaiting the monetary policy announcement by the ECB.
  • An unchanged interest rate policy is expected by the ECB despite advancing inflation.

The EUR/JPY pair has recorded a fresh seven-year high at 142.32 despite the Japanese Cabinet Office having reported better-than-expected Gross Domestic Product (GDP) numbers in the Tokyo session. A significant improvement has been witnessed in the annualized GDP numbers as the figure has improved to -0.5% against the expectations and the former print of -1%.  Also, the quarterly GDP is climbed to -0.1% vs. the forecasts of -0.3% and the prior figure of -0.2%.

A potential rise in Japan’s GDP numbers has failed to infuse strength in Japanese yen and the cross has recorded a fresh seven-year high.

Meanwhile, the shared currency bulls are awaiting the announcement of the interest rate decision by the European Central Bank (ECB), which is due on Thursday. As per the market consensus, the ECB is expected to keep interest rates unchanged at 0%. However, hawkish guidance by the ECB President Christine Lagarde could not be ruled out. Mounting inflationary pressures in the eurozone are hurting the paychecks of households in Europe. Therefore, the ECB could elevate its interest rates later this year.

The eurozone inflation has climbed above 8% in May and more upside is expected as the European Union has announced an embargo on oil imports from Russia. Considering its higher dependency on Russian fossil fuels, shifting onto any other supplier would demand ample time, which could elevate oil prices further in the meantime.

But before that, Eurostat will report the GDP numbers on Wednesday. A preliminary estimate for the annual GDP is 5.1% while the quarterly GDP is seen at 0.3%.

EUR/JPY

Overview
Today last price 142.29
Today Daily Change 0.41
Today Daily Change % 0.29
Today daily open 141.88
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 136.96
Daily SMA50 136.73
Daily SMA100 133.48
Daily SMA200 131.75
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 142.06
Previous Daily Low 140.98
Previous Weekly High 140.37
Previous Weekly Low 136.38
Previous Monthly High 138.32
Previous Monthly Low 132.66
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 141.65
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 141.4
Daily Pivot Point S1 141.22
Daily Pivot Point S2 140.57
Daily Pivot Point S3 140.15
Daily Pivot Point R1 142.3
Daily Pivot Point R2 142.72
Daily Pivot Point R3 143.38

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news Join Telegram

Recommended content

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD skids to near 0.7220, upside remain favored on weak DXY, US Inflation buzz

AUD/USD skids to near 0.7220, upside remain favored on weak DXY, US Inflation buzz

The AUD/USD pair has slipped to near 0.7224 after failing to cross 0.7240 on Tuesday. A minor correction after a sheer upside move is indicating that the aussie bulls’ party is not over yet as an unexpected extreme hawkish stance from RBA has strengthened the antipodean.

AUD/USD News

USD/JPY crosses 133.00 to refresh 20-year high as yields rebound, US inflation in focus

USD/JPY crosses 133.00 to refresh 20-year high as yields rebound, US inflation in focus

USD/JPY skyrockets to 133.21, the highest level since early 2002, as a rebound in the US Treasury yields joins fears of further widening of the monetary policy divergence between the Bank of Japan (BOJ) and the US Federal Reserve (Fed).

USD/JPY News

Gold retreats from $1,855 on USD rebound ahead of US inflation

Gold retreats from $1,855 on USD rebound ahead of US inflation

Gold Price (XAU/USD) fades the previous day’s recovery around $1,855, mildly offers around $1,850 by the press time, as the US dollar buyers return to the table during Wednesday’s Asian session.

Gold News

Are investors losing interest in the ApeCoin price

Are investors losing interest in the ApeCoin price

ApeCoin price could be signaling a catalyst in the making as the bulls avoid engaging with the Ethereum-based NFT token. APE price shows bulls are uninterested on the Volume Profile Indicator.

Read more

FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations

FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations

Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!

BECOME PREMIUM

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures