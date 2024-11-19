EUR/JPY recovers few pips from daily low, keeps the red around mid-163.00s

- EUR/JPY struggles to capitalize on Monday’s recovery from a nearly one-month low.
- Intervention fears and geopolitical risks revive demand for the JPY and exert pressure.
- The BoJ rate-hike uncertainty cap gains for the JPY and helps limit losses for the cross.
The EUR/JPY cross meets with a fresh supply during the Asian session on Tuesday and reverses a part of the previous day's recovery move from the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), around the 162.25 region, or a nearly one-month low. The intraday slide is sponsored by the emergence of fresh buying around the Japanese Yen (JPY) and drags spot prices back closer to the 163.00 mark in the last hour, though lacks follow-through.
Geopolitical tensions escalated after the Biden administration approved Ukraine’s use of long-range US weapons deeper inside Russia, which has deployed North Korean troops to reinforce its war. This, along with speculations that Japanese authorities will intervene in the FX market to prop up the domestic currency, turn out to be key factors undermining the safe-haven JPY and exerting some downward pressure on the EUR/JPY cross.
The shared currency, on the other hand, struggles to lure buyers amid bets for more aggressive rate cuts by the European Central Bank (ECB) on the black of a bleak Eurozone economic outlook. Adding to this, US President-elect Donald Trump's protectionist policies pose additional threats to the Eurozone economy. This might continue to weigh on the Euro and suggests that the path of least resistance for the EUR/JPY cross is to the downside.
That said, the uncertainty over the timing of another interest rate hike by the Bank of Japan (BoJ) could act as a headwind for the JPY amid a generally positive risk tone. This, in turn, could assist the EUR/JPY cross to attract some dip-buyers and help limit the downside near the 50-day SMA. The said support should act as a key pivotal point, which if broken should pave the way for the resumption of the recent corrective slide from a multi-year top.
Bank of Japan FAQs
The Bank of Japan (BoJ) is the Japanese central bank, which sets monetary policy in the country. Its mandate is to issue banknotes and carry out currency and monetary control to ensure price stability, which means an inflation target of around 2%.
The Bank of Japan embarked in an ultra-loose monetary policy in 2013 in order to stimulate the economy and fuel inflation amid a low-inflationary environment. The bank’s policy is based on Quantitative and Qualitative Easing (QQE), or printing notes to buy assets such as government or corporate bonds to provide liquidity. In 2016, the bank doubled down on its strategy and further loosened policy by first introducing negative interest rates and then directly controlling the yield of its 10-year government bonds. In March 2024, the BoJ lifted interest rates, effectively retreating from the ultra-loose monetary policy stance.
The Bank’s massive stimulus caused the Yen to depreciate against its main currency peers. This process exacerbated in 2022 and 2023 due to an increasing policy divergence between the Bank of Japan and other main central banks, which opted to increase interest rates sharply to fight decades-high levels of inflation. The BoJ’s policy led to a widening differential with other currencies, dragging down the value of the Yen. This trend partly reversed in 2024, when the BoJ decided to abandon its ultra-loose policy stance.
A weaker Yen and the spike in global energy prices led to an increase in Japanese inflation, which exceeded the BoJ’s 2% target. The prospect of rising salaries in the country – a key element fuelling inflation – also contributed to the move.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Fresh declines should not be ruled out
AUD/USD came under renewed and strong downside pressure on Wednesday, breaking below the 0.6500 support to hit new two-day lows amid further improvement in the US Dollar.
EUR/USD: There is no life above 1.0600… for now
The resumption of the buying pressure lent extra wings to the Greenback and dragged EUR/USD to the boundaries of the key 1.0500 region, all following another unsuccessful attempt to surpass the key 1.0600 hurdle.
Gold now retargets the $2,700 region
Following a pullback during the European trading hours, Gold regains its traction and climbs toward $2,650. Escalating geopolitical tensions help XAU/USD stretch higher, while rising US Treasury bond yields limit the pair's upside.
Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH could see 23% decline as investors are potentially rotating to other altcoins
Ethereum (ETH) trades near $3,040 on Wednesday as on-chain data reveals a mix of capitulation and profit-taking among long-term holders. The selling pressure stems from investors potentially rotating into other better-performing altcoins in the past week.
Sticky UK services inflation to keep BoE cutting gradually
Services inflation is set to bounce around 5% into the winter, while headline CPI could get close to 3% in January. That reduces the chance of a rate cut in December, but in the spring, we think there is still a good chance the Bank of England will accelerate its easing cycle.
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads
VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.