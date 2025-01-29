EUR/JPY Price Forecast: Slides to 162.00 area; seems vulnerable ahead of ECB on Thursday

- EUR/JPY drifts lower on Wednesday amid the emergence of some JPY buying.
- BoJ rate hike bets and trade war fears continue to underpin the safe-haven JPY.
- The technical setup favors bears and supports prospects for a further downfall.
The EUR/JPY cross struggles to capitalize on the overnight bounce from the vicinity of mid-161.00s and attracts some intraday sellers during the Asian session on Wednesday. Spot prices slide back closer to the 162.00 round figure in the last hour and seem vulnerable to weaken further amid the emergence of some buying around the Japanese Yen (JPY).
Despite a generally positive tone around the equity markets, expectations that the Bank of Japan (BoJ) will hike interest rates further this year continue to underpin the JPY. Apart from this, persistent worries about the potential economic fallout from US President Donald Trump's trade policies further benefit the JPY's relative safe-haven status and further contribute to capping the upside for the EUR/JPY cross.
From a technical perspective, the recent repeated failures near the 164.70-164.80 region, which coincides with the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), constitute the formation of multiple tops on the daily chart. That said, neutral oscillators on the daily chart warrant caution before placing bearish bets around the EUR/JPY cross ahead of the European Central Bank (ECB) meeting on Thursday.
In the meantime, the 161.55-161.50 ara, or the weekly low touched on Monday, might continue to offer some support ahead of the 161.00 round figure. Some follow-through selling will reaffirm the negative bias and make the EUR/JPY cross vulnerable to accelerate the fall towards the 160.60 intermediate support en route to the 160.00 psychological mark and the 159.70-159.65 area, or the monthly trough.
On the flip side, the overnight swing high, around the 162.70 area, could act as an immediate hurdle ahead of the 163.00 mark. A sustained strength beyond the latter could trigger a short-covering rally towards the 163.65-163.70 horizontal resistance before the EUR/JPY cross aims to reclaim the 164.00 mark. The momentum could extend further towards testing the 200-day SMA pivotal resistance, around the 164.50 area.
EUR/JPY daily chart
Economic Indicator
ECB Main Refinancing Operations Rate
One of the three key interest rates set by the European Central Bank (ECB), the main refinancing operations rate is the interest rate the ECB charges to banks for one-week long loans. It is announced by the European Central Bank at its eight scheduled annual meetings. If the ECB expects inflation to rise, it will increase its interest rates to bring it back down to its 2% target. This tends to be bullish for the Euro (EUR), since it attracts more foreign capital inflows. Likewise, if the ECB sees inflation falling it may cut the main refinancing operations rate to encourage banks to borrow and lend more, in the hope of driving economic growth. This tends to weaken the Euro as it reduces its attractiveness as a place for investors to park capital.Read more.
Next release: Thu Jan 30, 2025 13:15
Frequency: Irregular
Consensus: 2.9%
Previous: 3.15%
Source: European Central Bank
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: The bearish tone still prevails
AUD/USD receded further and came closer to the key 0.6200 mark on the back of extra buying pressure in the US Dollar and expectations of a potential rate cut by the RBA in February.
EUR/USD appears depressed and could drop to YTD lows
There was no respite for the weekly correction in EUR/USD on Wednesday, slipping back below the 1.0400 support amid further gains in the Greenback and ahead of the key ECB gathering on Thursday.
Gold regains the $2,750 mark with Powell's words
Gold price trimmed intraday losses and recovered above the $2,750 mark after the Fed decided to keep the benchmark interest rate unchanged. Confident Chair Powell's words put near-term pressure on the US Dollar.
Greg Magadini, director of Derivatives: Favorable regulation could usher an era of corporate meme coins
Greg Magadini is the director of Derivatives at Amberdata, a digital asset data and insights platform. FXStreet interviewed Magadini and gathered his insights on the Bitcoin and Ethereum derivatives market, sentiment, shifting tide on the Solana blockchain, the future of meme coins and his comments for forex traders building a crypto portfolio.
ECB preview: Lagarde to 'strike dovish note'
We see another 25-basis point interest rate cut from the ECB this week as practically a forgone conclusion. The Governing Council has made clear that its priority for now is supporting activity in the common bloc, and recent data has remained consistent with an economy that is deep in the mire of stagnation.
Trusted Broker Reviews for Smarter Trading
VERIFIED Discover in-depth reviews of reliable brokers. Compare features like spreads, leverage, and platforms. Find the perfect fit for your trading style, from CFDs to Forex pairs like EUR/USD and Gold.