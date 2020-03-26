EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Upside stalled just ahead of 121.50

- EUR/JPY is now seeing some correction following the test of 121.00.
- Immediately to the upside emerges the February’s top near 121.50.
After printing multi-week tops beyond 121.00 the figure, EUR/JPY has now come under some selling pressure to the 120.40 region at the time of writing.
The cross has broken above the critical 200-day SMA in the 120.00 neighbourhood and in doing so it has opened the door for a potential move to, initially, the February’s peak near 121.50. Further up emerges the 2020 high near 122.90 (January 16th).
As long as the 200-day SMA, today at 120.02, holds the downside, there is still scope for the continuation of the rally.
EUR/JPY daily chart
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|120.33
|Today Daily Change
|93
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.57
|Today daily open
|121.02
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|119.08
|Daily SMA50
|119.9
|Daily SMA100
|120.45
|Daily SMA200
|120.05
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|121.15
|Previous Daily Low
|119.52
|Previous Weekly High
|119.69
|Previous Weekly Low
|116.9
|Previous Monthly High
|121.4
|Previous Monthly Low
|118.38
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|120.53
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|120.14
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|119.98
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|118.93
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|118.35
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|121.61
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|122.19
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|123.24
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD trades around 1.19 ahead of the BOE, after UK retail sales
GBP/USD is trading around 1.19 as the market mood is mixed. The BOE is set to leave rates unchanged and investor eye US jobless claims. UK Retail Sales dropped by 0.3% in February, worse than expected.
EUR/USD holds above 1.09 on relative market calm, ahead of critical US data
EUR/USD has edged above 1.09 after the US Senate passed the stimulus bill to counter coronavirus, which has taken the lives of over 20,000 people. US jobless claims are set to be in the millions. German GfK consumer confidence plunged to 2.7 and EU leaders speak later.
US Initial Jobless Claims Preview: Recessionary timelines
Initial Jobless Claims expected to be the highest in the series 53 year history. Estimates for initial jobless benefits range from 1 million to 4 million. Previous highs were 695,000 in October 1982 and 665,000 in March 2009.
Gold trades with modest losses, just above $1600 mark
Gold edged lower for the second straight session on Thursday, with bears awaiting a sustained break below the $1600 round-figure mark.
US Initial Jobless Claims Preview: Recessionary timelines
Initial Jobless Claims expected to be the highest in the series 53 year history. Estimates for initial jobless benefits range from 1 million to 4 million. Previous highs were 695,000 in October 1982 and 665,000 in March 2009.