  • EUR/JPY edges up 0.44%, extending its winning streak to seven days amid positive market sentiment.
  • Technical outlook remains bullish; RSI nears overbought territory, indicating strong upward momentum.
  • Watch resistance at April’s 26 high of 169.39, 170.00, and YTD high at 171.58.
  • Key support levels at 169.00, 166.93/81, and 165.90.

During the North American session, the Euro prolonged its gains versus the Japanese Yen in late trading. Market sentiment remains upbeat; hence, the EUR/JPY trades with gains of 0.44%, at 169.27 at the time of writing.

EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Technical outlook

From a technical perspective, the EUR/JPY remains upward biased, extending its gains for seven straight days, whereas fears that Japanese authorities could intervene in the Forex markets can limit the upside.

Momentum remains favoring the uptrend, as the Relative Strength Index is in bullish territory and about to become overbought. However, due to the strength of the uptrend, the most extreme level wouldn’t be 70, as most traders would use 80.

With that said, the first key resistance level would be the April 26 high at 169.39. Once surpassed, sellers' next line of defense would be the 170.00 figure, followed by the year-to-date (YTD) high at 171.58.

Conversely, if EUR/JPY retreats and dives below 169.00, that could exert downward pressure on the cross. The first support level would be the confluence of the Kijun-Sen and the Senkou Span A at around 166.93/81, followed by the Tenkan-Sen at 166.68. A breach of the latter will expose the Senkou Span B at 165.90.

EUR/JPY Price Action – Daily Chart

EUR/JPY

Overview
Today last price 169.26
Today Daily Change 0.70
Today Daily Change % 0.42
Today daily open 168.56
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 166.3
Daily SMA50 164.49
Daily SMA100 162.33
Daily SMA200 160.55
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 168.66
Previous Daily Low 167.51
Previous Weekly High 167.97
Previous Weekly Low 164.48
Previous Monthly High 171.6
Previous Monthly Low 162.28
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 168.22
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 167.95
Daily Pivot Point S1 167.83
Daily Pivot Point S2 167.1
Daily Pivot Point S3 166.68
Daily Pivot Point R1 168.98
Daily Pivot Point R2 169.39
Daily Pivot Point R3 170.12

 

 

Share: Feed news

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Recommended content

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD faces decent resistance near 0.6650

AUD/USD faces decent resistance near 0.6650

AUD/USD added to the positive tone seen on Monday and rose further north of 0.6600 the figure on the back of the weaker Dollar and positive developments in the commodity complex.

AUD/USD News

EUR/USD targets the 1.0880 zone ahead of US, EMU data

EUR/USD targets the 1.0880 zone ahead of US, EMU data

EUR/USD kept the bullish bias well in place for the second session in a row, leaving behind the 1.0800 barrier and the key 200-day SMA (1.0790) prior to key data releases in the EMU and US on Wednesday.

EUR/USD News

Gold regains its poise on broad US Dollar’s weakness

Gold regains its poise on broad US Dollar’s weakness

Following Monday's decline, Gold stages a rebound toward $2,350 on Tuesday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield stays in negative territory below 4.5% after April producer inflation data, allowing XAU/USD to hold its ground.

Gold News

Bitcoin price defends $61K with GameStop stock resurgence likely to generate renewed appetite for risk assets

Bitcoin price defends $61K with GameStop stock resurgence likely to generate renewed appetite for risk assets

Bitcoin (BTC) price tests the patience of traders as it glides along an ascending trendline on the four-hour time frame. Meanwhile, the GameStop saga that has resurfaced after three years distracts the market.

Read more

Is the US Dollar headed for a crash?

Is the US Dollar headed for a crash?

Ahead of the US CPI & Retail Sales report, I breakdown how to combine forex fundamentals with technicals to determine whether we've seen a US dollar top? 

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures